Pre-draft scouting: What they said about Colts QB Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to have found the new face of the franchise in quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Having used the No. 4 overall pick to get him, the Colts are fully invested in developing the elite upside that Richardson brings. He has a long road ahead of him considering the fact that he only started 13 games, but he’s in a fantastic situation to reach his potential.

Here’s what the draft analysts had to say about Richardson before the Colts made the pick at No. 4 overall:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (draft guide)

“A one-year starter at Florida, Richardson became the full-time starter as a redshirt sophomore in head coach Billy Napier’s play-action, outside-zone offense. His 2022 season was full of highs and lows (his 53.8 completion percentage accurately reflects his up-and-down play), although his supporting cast was equally inconsistent from game-to-game. An athletic, large-statured passer, Richardson has the arm to drill every throw imaginable with plus velocity, while also using his legs to be an explosive playmaker (had four 100-yard rushing games compared to only three 250-yard passing games). However, he has scattershot tendenciesand is more of a see-it thrower, lacking anticipation and relying on his arm over repeatable footwork/mechanics (only 393 career pass attempts). Overall, Richardson’s volatile accuracy and decision-making cloud his evaluation, but he is a freakshow talent with special size, speed and arm strength, and he put enough promising plays on film to be optimistic about his potential ceiling. He fits an RPO or NFL vertical-passing offense that will also utilize his athleticism, but he needs on-field reps and a patient coaching staff willing to weather the early storm.”

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Link to scouting report

“Dual-threat quarterback with an elite physical profile and a lot of work that needs to be done to reach a potentially high ceiling. Richardson’s frame, arm talent and mobility will demand respect as a potential first-round option. He has the ability to make plays on the move that very few of his NFL peers will be able to make. However, but his accuracy on short and simple throws left much to be desired due, in part, to shoddy footwork and inconsistent rhythm. The footwork issues can be corrected, but the challenge will be determining whether he can be at least a functionally accurate passer at the next level. Richardson’s potential to strike with the deep ball, attack the secondary from sideline to sideline and gash teams with his legs creates greater leeway in his projection as a developmental prospect. Ultimately, he will succeed or fail based on his ability to play with better post-snap recognition and deliver the football with consistency.”

Natalie Miller, Draft Wire

Link to scouting report

“Anthony Richardson will likely be the polarizing point of the draft, capable of going anywhere from the top five to all the way out of the first round should no team be willing to take the risk. He is not a two to three-year project at the position and his physical skillset places him within the ranks to play in the NFL. It is just a matter of whether a coaching staff can set him up in his fundamentals and develop them. He may even be suited to start day one in an offense taking full advantage of his physical capabilities surrounding him with play action, read option, and a consistent running attack.

Mark Schofield, Touchdown Wire

Link to scouting report

“Built like an edge-rusher, runs like a track star, and throws the ball right out of the building… though Richardson is still in need of development as a pure quarterback, he brings a toolkit to the position that we’ve never really seen at the NFL level. For that reason alone, he’ll be highly discussed in every building, and highly regarded in most of them. If he is able to reach any part of his ceiling, Richardson will be a most estimable weapon at the next level. If he’s able to hit it all? It’s hard to imagine what he’ll be, but it will be amazing to watch.”

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

Link to the scouting report

“Richardson is a QB prospect who draws a wide variety of opinions in the scouting community. He’s an incredible athlete who delivers some amazing passes at times and does a great job leading the offense. Yet, all too often, he’s missing wide-open receivers or forcing passes into coverage.

Richardson is far from being NFL-ready and needs a lot of work on his game from start to finish. Any team that drafts him and patiently allows him to sit on the sidelines as they develop his game could come away with a terrific starting QB. However, if a franchise throws him into the fire early in his next-level career, Richardson could end up the bust many of us fear he will be.”

Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Link to scouting report

“Overall Richardson is a QB prospect who has all of the physical tools that are coveted in a modern NFL dual-threat quarterback to be a franchise quarterback, but his ability to consistently execute the details of the game reading coverages and throwing accurate passes will determine how high his ceiling can become as a QB.”

Kyle Stockpole, CBS Sports

Link to scouting report

“Anthony Richardson has off-the-charts athleticism both in the pocket and outside of it, but he is so incredibly raw that he has a long way to go to be a starting NFL quarterback. He will leave the pocket too early and too often miss open reads to attempt more difficult throws, but when he’s locked in, he has the potential to be a franchise-altering talent.”

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus (draft guide)

“High-end play wins Super Bowls, and no one has a higher end in this class than Richardson. Now, what are the chances he reaches that or even comes close?”

Derrik Klassen, Bleacher Report

Link to scouting report

“Richardson’s rare bundle of traits are worth a risky bet. Players with his build, athletic profile, arm strength and advanced pocket management are hard to find. Speeding up his process a bit and ironing out his accuracy will be necessary, but Richardson is a young player with plenty of room to grow, and hopefully, the right environment can foster that growth. Richardson would fit best in an offense that embraces both his athleticism and arm strength in the intermediate and deep sections of the field.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire