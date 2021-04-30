What pre-draft scouting reports said about Titans’ Caleb Farley

Farley has an extremely rare combination of athleticism and length. Most cornerbacks that have his length are often less agile and lack the athleticism necessary to truly be elite. Meanwhile, corners that have similar athleticism tend to be shorter, which can limit their ability to play the ball while it’s in the air.

Farley has great explosiveness for any athlete, let alone one that is 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds. He excels at getting physical at the line and has a magnificent ability to remain coordinated while using his 4.2 speed to mirror his opponents when defending the vertical attack.

One of the most natural traits that the former Virginia Tech cornerback possesses is an elite ability to click and close on the ball in order to disrupt the pass. He loves to bait the quarterback into thinking he is beat before using his impressive recovery speed to turn the opportunity into a wasted play for the offense. Farley is extremely fluid when pedaling in reverse and he easily flips his hips and hardly breaks stride when forced to quickly change direction. He does a terrific job at getting his head back around and locating the ball in the air in order to make a play.

Farley consistently stays on the receivers’ hip pocket out of breaks and also does a nice job at covering opponents on crossing patterns, slants, or anything the offense throws at him to try and uncover quickly.

The former Hokie brings value on run defense as well. He is a tireless worker when trying to get off blocks and is never short on effort in order to make plays up the field against the run.

Farley is also scheme versatile, as he has excelled when playing both man and zone concepts and is able to succeed when playing press or off coverage.

Interestingly enough, when you listen to Farley talk, he doesn’t think it’s his physical attributes that separate him from the rest of the class. Instead, he believes the mental aspect of his game and his “dedication, drive, and passion” are what truly sets him apart.

Farley also describes himself as a professional and a perfectionist when working on his craft, and that is exactly what will be expected of him when he’s selected in the first round on April 29th.