What pre-draft scouting reports said about Saints’ Trevor Penning

STRENGTHS: Owns ideal measurements with his tall, well-proportioned body along with his long arms and big hands … moves with athletic footwork in his setup and slide steps … plays wide in his pass sets with enough lower-body quickness to hold up on an island … uses his length to steer rushers and maintain pocket integrity … able to sink and reestablish his anchor versus bull rushers … powerful at contact in the run game and creates torque from his hips to his hands to bury defenders … competes with a nasty demeanor and doesn’t apologize for it … he prides himself on his intense personality while playing (“When I’m on the field, I’m looking to embarrass who I’m going against. No mercy.”) … was only 210 pounds as a high school junior before moving to the offensive line and worked his tail off to gain weight and develop in the weight room (broke the school’s squat record by doing 625 pounds) … didn’t miss a game due to injury the last three years and logged starts at three different positions (left tackle, right tackle, right guard).

WEAKNESSES: Inconsistent knee bend and can be knocked backward when he plays upright … must adjust his pass-set depth to stay square to rushers … must better protect versus inside rush lanes … his hands are often high and late, giving up his chest … gets too eager at times with his punch, and savvy rushers use it against him … finds himself out of control and off balance at the second level … tends to dawdle on his first block and can be late adjusting on combinations or stunts … prematurely goes for the kill shot and loses his bearings or tosses his man into the pocket … played against lower level of competition in the FCS.

SUMMARY: A three-year starter at Northern Iowa, Penning was the left tackle in offensive coordinator Ryan Clanton’s scheme. With only one season of high school experience on the offensive line, he dedicated himself to the weight room when he arrived at UNI and took his development seriously, growing into one of the best offensive linemen in college football, regardless of level. Penning is an athletic mover (fastest 10-yard and 20-yard splits among linemen at the combine) with the long arms and nasty attitude that consistently bail him out of trouble. His pass-set angles are inconsistent and he must do a better job with his lower-body bend and handwork to win the leverage game. Overall, Penning’s fundamentals and on-field discipline need to be coached up, but he has an impressive blend of size, length,

fluidity and power along with the physical presence to dominate the man in front of him. With his traits, he can be a rookie NFL starter as he works out the kinks.

GRADE: 1st Round (No. 16 overall)