What pre-draft scouting reports said about Saints fourth-round pick Jake Haener

Jake Haener had a long road to becoming an NFL prospect, going from a low-level recruit who failed to beat out Jacob Eason at Washington to then transferring to Fresno State where he would wind up breaking both David and Derek Carr’s passing records. Haener’s rise is a testament to his drive, work ethic, and football character and it’s those attributes that will also allow him to succeed at the next level.

As a prospect, Haener has below-average size and height but above-average overall athleticism. If you are looking for a physical freak quarterback prospect, Haener isn’t for you, but there is still a ton to like about Haener’s game. For an undersized quarterback, Haener displays an above-average arm and an ability to hit all the throws an NFL offense will ask of him. He is a right-handed passer who is quick and compact-release. He is outstanding pre-snap and consistently gets the Bulldogs’ offense in the right play to combat what the define shows him. A highly-instinctive player, Haener is a rhythm passer who throws with outstanding timing and anticipation. Oftentimes he will throw the football before the receiver is out of his break and it will hit him in the hands. Haener displays above-average velocity on short and intermediate throws and has enough zip to get the ball into tight windows. Conversely, he has the ability to throw with touch and layer the football over defenders when he needs to. Haener is an accurate quarterback who has very good ball placement.

Haener is an above-average athlete who has the ability to make plays within and out of structure. While he will not be a true threat to run the ball at the next level, he has enough foot quickness to evade pressure and escape the pocket while also still being able to deliver an accurate football down the field. Haener will never be a quarterback who excels at stretching the field vertically, however. His deep ball accuracy is inconsistent and there will be times he underthrows his intended target. Additionally, there are plenty of occasions where his balls are batted at the line of scrimmage due to his lack of height.

From an intangible standpoint, perhaps no quarterback in this class has Haener’s competitive toughness. He has proven to play through injury and is always at his best when his team needs him most.

Overall, if Haener were bigger and stronger we would be talking about a sure-fire top-10 pick, but unfortunately, he is not. With his lack of high-end traits, it’s hard to see Haener ever being a top starter at the next level, but with his natural ability as a passer and the competitive toughness he displays, I would not be shocked to see him develop into a low-level starter who you can win with if you surround him with a good team. I would not bet against this player.