Pre-draft scouting reports: What was said about Giants RB Eric Gray?

Gray is a slippery runner with good elusiveness. I like his ability to string together moves and the balance he illustrates through those cuts. Gray has impressive stop/start ability, lateral quickness, and the ability to take advantage of cut-back opportunities. He has proven to be a reliable receiving option with the ability to create for himself after the catch. His vision in the open field is outstanding and he has a natural feel for manipulating defenders and taking advantage of opportunities to be creative in space. Gray does well to balance his dynamic ability with being a disciplined runner. His ball security has been terrific over the last two seasons.

When it comes to concern, Gray doesn’t consistently impress when it comes to power and contact balance despite being a competitive runner. Gray leaves much to be desired in pass protection where his ability to process and then anchor are inconsistent. He has a narrow build and it’s unlikely that some of his top concerns are improvable when it comes to physicality and contact balance. Gray is a good athlete but doesn’t have top-end long speed to truly be labeled a home-run hitter.

Gray doesn’t profile as a lead back at the next level but has the makings of a quality No. 2 back that provides value as a runner and receiver.