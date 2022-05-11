What pre-draft scouting reports said about Saints’ Jordan Jackson
The New Orleans Saints rounded out their 2022 NFL draft class with Jordan Jackson, an agile defensive lineman out of the Air Force Academy they selected in the sixth round. He’s kind of similar to David Onyemata coming out of college (though Onyemata went to the University of Manitoba in Canada) as a player with great size and athleticism who played well against their level of competition, but needs quality coaching and a clearly-defined role to find success in the NFL. Fortunately, the Saints can offer him just that. Here’s what was said of Jackson in pre-draft scouting reports:
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
SUMMARY: Jordan “JJ” Jackson grew up in Jacksonville and attended The Bolles School, where he was a four-year letterman on the defensive line. He led Bolles to a 12-1 record as a senior and earned Honorable Mention All-State honors. A two-star recruit, he committed to Air Force, following in the footsteps of his mother, who served almost two decades in the Army. Aside from missing the 2020 season because of corrective shoulder surgery, he was productive for the Falcons, averaging double-digit tackles for loss each season. Jackson is a smooth, active athlete with a relentless motor that directly leads to backfield production, but he doesn’t play explosive as a pass rusher. As a run defender, his hand placement, base strength and instincts are inconsistent and he needs to show more grit at contact. Overall,
Jackson lacks direction once engaged, but he has a projectable frame with functional length and initial quickness to compete for a rotational three-technique role.
GRADE: Priority Free Agent
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
High-motor tweener with some intriguing physical traits, but a lack of consistency at both defensive end and defensive tackle. Jackson is at his best when he’s chasing down the line or attacking the pocket with a secondary rush fueled by hustle. His lean lower half and lack of knee-bend might always be culprits in holding the point of attack, but his snap quickness gives him a shot in a one-gapping scheme. Lateral quickness and active hands give him some life as an interior rusher, but he needs to upgrade his skill set if he wants to become more than a practice squad candidate.
Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network
Positives: Nice-sized and relatively athletic defensive lineman who plays with great intensity. Fires off the snap with a terrific first step, quickly locates the action, and has a closing burst. Easily changes direction, gets down the line pursuing plays, and catches ball handlers from the backside. Resilient, works his hands throughout the action, and plays through the whistle.
Negatives: Not a big or strong defensive lineman and gets pushed off the ball. Must do a better job bending his knees and blocking with leverage. Average pass rusher.
Analysis: Jackson possesses size and growth potential. He has enough athleticism to develop into a backup defensive lineman who can play tackle or in certain three-man fronts.
