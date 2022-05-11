What pre-draft scouting reports said about Saints’ Jordan Jackson

Positives: Nice-sized and relatively athletic defensive lineman who plays with great intensity. Fires off the snap with a terrific first step, quickly locates the action, and has a closing burst. Easily changes direction, gets down the line pursuing plays, and catches ball handlers from the backside. Resilient, works his hands throughout the action, and plays through the whistle.

Negatives: Not a big or strong defensive lineman and gets pushed off the ball. Must do a better job bending his knees and blocking with leverage. Average pass rusher.

Analysis: Jackson possesses size and growth potential. He has enough athleticism to develop into a backup defensive lineman who can play tackle or in certain three-man fronts.