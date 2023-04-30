Pre-draft scouting reports: What was said about Giants OL John Michael Schmitz?
The New York Giants selected Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz with the 57th overall selection in Round 2 of the 2023 NFL draft.
The reception by the critics and fans to this pick has largely been positive. Schmitz is both a value and a need pick and should become a staple along the Giants’ offensive line.
But, what were the experts saying about Schmitz before the draft? Here are a few snippets.
Pro Football Network
From Pro Football Network:
At times, there’s some hesitance that comes with prospects who exhaust their eligibility at the collegiate level. Some CFB veterans lack the physical tools to leave early for the NFL and thus have reduced ceilings when they declare. That’s not the case with Schmitz.
Schmitz has the awareness, football IQ, footwork, and tenacious physicality that you’d expect from a tenured offensive lineman. But he’s also surprisingly explosive and fluid in congested areas, and his functional strength is a near-elite trait to build around. He’s not quite an elite athlete, but Schmitz has more than enough mobility to function both as a puller and in condensed spaces.
Schmitz’s average length, along with his lack of quantifiably elite athleticism, slightly lowers his ceiling. And his advanced age may subtract a prime year or two. But NFL centers can play well into their 30s, and Schmitz’s tape suggests he could be a productive, scheme-versatile starter early in his career. Schmitz has the strength and power to pave open lanes between the A gaps, with enough mobility and flexibility to execute a variety of zone blocks.
Someone is going to get a very good pro in Schmitz. The Minnesota center has the physical and operational tools to be a mainstay of an NFL line for a decade or more, and his aggressive style helps set the tone.
The Draft Network
From The Draft Network:
Schmitz is a powerful center that offers the kind of stature that would shine in an inside zone and between-the-tackles gap running system. Offering effective punch and pad power as a run blocker, Schmitz projects as someone capable of generating the needed wash in the front to allow backs and lead blockers to hit gaps with confidence. There’s a stout anchor in pass protection present here as well. Schmitz does well against both interior blockers and second-level pressure players to slam the door shut and sit down on his hips to prevent collapse into his quarterback’s lap. What really got me excited, however, was the ability to execute cut-off and reach blocks when runs needed to gain a man to the run strength—Schmitz showcased surprising lateral mobility but also very efficient hands to twist and manipulate defenders to allow his guard to push and release to the second level. Furthermore, I thought he was a cerebral player with his strike timing and attacks to either create a firm stun punch or deconstruct defenders and get them off of their base at the point of attack. A multi-year starter at center, this is a player who identifies pressure opportunities with consistency, he processes front movement well and stays patient to ensure action doesn’t fold back his way before committing and pushing off his landmark to transition into a help blocker.
While his ability to execute reach blocks and add numbers to the front is a surprising quality, I’m not fully certain Schmitz is well suited for wide and outside zone concepts with regularity based on some of his functional athleticism. Schmitz will, when needing to string out the point of attack, seemingly overextend himself and his long-range athleticism appears to be a limiting factor. On these reps, he’ll get caught with his weight out overtop of his toes, allow his balance to whittle away, and lunge and miss contact. Quick-footed interior defenders did test him at times when climbing as well—consistency in his angles is an area where polish can be afforded. Generally, I do believe there is some tightness in the core—nothing that will prohibit him for playing effectively at the point but as a result he may end up with a smaller menu of assignments in space than some other centers have. Schmitz has played exclusively as a center during his time at Minnesota, but he’s got a build to play guard and did play tackle in high school—any level of versatility is something I’d consider a bonus, not a strength of his resume.
NFL Network's Lance Zierlein
From Zierlein:
Schmitz is a highly consistent zone-scheme center with decent size. He is well-schooled in all phases of the run game. He consistently uses the proper footwork and angles to find early positioning and has the tenacity to finish blocks at a high rate. He has plus football intelligence and makes the calls for his offense. His drive power is average and he can be hit-or-miss getting to second-level targets. Schmitz lacks length and his edges will get a little leaky in pass protection from time to time, but his overall technique and teamwork in the run game should create a plug-and-play opportunity in the pros.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler
From Brugler:
A four-year starter at Minnesota, Schmitz was the anchor of the offensive line at center in offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s balanced scheme. Despite losing four starters on the offensive line, the Gophers ranked top-15 nationally in rushing offense in 2022 behind Schmitz, who earned All-American status as a senior (first Minnesota All-American on the offensive line since 2005). A physical brawler with a wrestling background, Schmitz is at his best in the run game where his aggressive hands and grip strength allow him to create displacement (Fleck: “It also helps when your best player is your hardest worker.”). However, the main concern for his NFL transition is his tendency to lose his balance, especially vs. quick interior penetrators. Overall, Schmitz must do a better job keeping his feet, hands and eyes on the same page, but he has the play strength and finishing attitude to execute at the NFL level. With improved consistency, he can be a functional pro starter.
The 33rd Team
From The 33rd Team:
John Michael Schmitz is a smart, tough player that lacks any great trait but is a solid overall player.
Athlon Sports
From Athlon Sports:
There’s a clear-cut option for the best center in 2023 NFL Draft, and his name is John Michael Schmitz. The interior lineman out of Minnesota is ready to step into a starting lineup thanks to quickness and strength. Given his advanced age, there may not be a ton of upside left, but Schmitz has the makings of a great leader to anchor any offensive line.
Though his ceiling might be limited, as long as Schmitz proves good enough against power, he has a chance to step in as an early starter for an offense that utilizes more outside-zone concepts.