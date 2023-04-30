Pre-draft scouting reports: What was said about Giants OL John Michael Schmitz?

Schmitz is a powerful center that offers the kind of stature that would shine in an inside zone and between-the-tackles gap running system. Offering effective punch and pad power as a run blocker, Schmitz projects as someone capable of generating the needed wash in the front to allow backs and lead blockers to hit gaps with confidence. There’s a stout anchor in pass protection present here as well. Schmitz does well against both interior blockers and second-level pressure players to slam the door shut and sit down on his hips to prevent collapse into his quarterback’s lap. What really got me excited, however, was the ability to execute cut-off and reach blocks when runs needed to gain a man to the run strength—Schmitz showcased surprising lateral mobility but also very efficient hands to twist and manipulate defenders to allow his guard to push and release to the second level. Furthermore, I thought he was a cerebral player with his strike timing and attacks to either create a firm stun punch or deconstruct defenders and get them off of their base at the point of attack. A multi-year starter at center, this is a player who identifies pressure opportunities with consistency, he processes front movement well and stays patient to ensure action doesn’t fold back his way before committing and pushing off his landmark to transition into a help blocker.

While his ability to execute reach blocks and add numbers to the front is a surprising quality, I’m not fully certain Schmitz is well suited for wide and outside zone concepts with regularity based on some of his functional athleticism. Schmitz will, when needing to string out the point of attack, seemingly overextend himself and his long-range athleticism appears to be a limiting factor. On these reps, he’ll get caught with his weight out overtop of his toes, allow his balance to whittle away, and lunge and miss contact. Quick-footed interior defenders did test him at times when climbing as well—consistency in his angles is an area where polish can be afforded. Generally, I do believe there is some tightness in the core—nothing that will prohibit him for playing effectively at the point but as a result he may end up with a smaller menu of assignments in space than some other centers have. Schmitz has played exclusively as a center during his time at Minnesota, but he’s got a build to play guard and did play tackle in high school—any level of versatility is something I’d consider a bonus, not a strength of his resume.