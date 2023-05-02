Pre-draft scouting reports: What was said about Giants DT Jordon Riley?

The New York Giants selected Oregon defensive lineman Jordan Riley with the 243rd pick in Round 7 of the 2023 NFL draft.

Who is Jordon Riley and what were the scouts saying about the player many felt the Giants could have gotten as a free agent after the draft?

Here are a couple (the only two) pre-draft scouting reports.

CBS Sports

From CBS Sports:

Jordon Riley bounced around during his college career, starting at North Carolina before going to community college, transferring to Nebraska and then finally landing at Oregon. He started all 13 games for the Ducks in 2022. Strengths: Well-put together nose tackle with interior flexibility. Functional strength to move OL back into QB Shows ability to stand up OL, diagnose and then pursue. Weaknesses: Not an overly explosive or twitchy athlete. Needs to show more physicality.

NFL Network's Lance Zierlein

From Zierlein:

Riley is a rotational nose tackle with a proportional frame carrying good thickness. He’s capable of battling against double teams and absorbing contact, but he needs to improve his technique and work on taking control of the action. He’s primarily a block-eater and is unlikely to make many plays, but his size will be appealing.

