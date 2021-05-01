Pre-draft scouting reports: What was said about Giants LB Azeez Ojulari?

The New York Giants traded back in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft on Friday night and still got their man, Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

“He’s an edge pass rusher. He’s instinctive. He’s very bright,” said Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. “He plays hard, and he’s got pass rush ability and he’s also a solid run player. We’re really thankful to get him. ”

“The thing that separated I think Azeez from others was he’s pro-ready with his hands,” said Giants director of college scouting Chris Pettit. “He had real good hand use. He’s instinctive. The guy has the ability to make big plays in big spots. He’s ultra competitive. He has good instincts. He had good hand use for being an underclassman that we liked.”

Here’s some pre-draft scouting reports on Ojulari from around the draft-o-sphere.

Positives: Gifted pass rusher who is rounding into a complete defender. Fires off the snap with an explosive first step, plays with excellent balance as well as body control, and effectively uses his hands. Keeps his feet off the initial block, consistently gets leverage on opponents, and makes a lot of athletic plays. Focused on by opponents but tough to move off the point. Agile, easily changes direction, and nicely redirects to the ball handler. Displays terrific speed as well as force off the edge, but can also flip his hips and drop off the line to play in space. Pursues with speed chasing the action, covers a lot of area, and quickly gets out to the flanks. Negatives: Lacks great bulk and gets out-positioned from the play by big offensive tackles. Doesn’t show great awareness playing in space. Analysis: Entering the season, I graded Ojulari as a potential Day 2 choice off of his freshman film. He displayed a great amount of progress last season and is rounding into a complete defender who can stand over tackle and come out of a three-point stance. His lack of bulk will result in bumps in the road early on, but Ojulari will be a terrific defensive front-seven player in time.

"Ojulari senses how blockers want to attack him and is very skilled at using his burst/bend to attack their outside shoulder, greasing the corner and detaching from blocks with his violent hands. While he lacks elite size for the position, that shouldn’t limit his NFL ceiling if he continues to diversify his approach and develop his counters. Overall, Ojulari is an instinctive and explosive athlete with the dip-and-rip cornering skills and scheme versatility to become an impact NFL pass rusher. He projects as a younger version of Yannick Ngakoue." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

"Fully grown 3-4 outside linebacker with NFL-ready strength and impressive explosiveness. Ojulari is better in pursuit than he is as an edge setter, but he is quick to slide off a block and either make a tackle or accelerate to pursue in space. His ability to attack pulling blocks and shut down potential running lanes was fun to watch against Alabama. He has quality rush burst with loose limbs, but has a limited number of rush moves. Ojulari hasn't learned to set up blockers yet. The strength, football character, explosiveness and athleticism all get check marks, but he won't reach his potential until he cultivates his pass-rush talent and learns to stay separated from the punch." - NFL.com

"Azeez Ojulari aligns as an EDGE defender for the Bulldogs defense. He will align either in a 2-point or 3-point stance and has played on all three downs for their defense. He plays with good reactive athleticism when out on the edge and demonstrates good quickness, effort, and body control. Although he appears to lack ideal length for a traditional 3-4 OLB, he demonstrates very good pop in his hips and hands at the point of attack to set the edge. In the passing game, he gets home with good effort and motor. He needs to improve and refine his overall technique as a pass rusher, but shows flashes of the athleticism that projects him to have success at the next level." - The Draft Network

Ideal Role: Off the ball 4-3 OLB. Scheme Fit: Any defense with hybrid even/odd front principles will have no problems using him as a valuable chess piece.

"My EDGE1 in this class. Plays the run better than expected for smaller outside rusher because of his long arms and leverage. Freaky explosive. Good bend, Good pass-rush moves. Giants needed more juice up front. But is the knee issue worrisome?" - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports Note: This is a post-draft take on Ojulari.

