Pre-draft scouting reports: What was said about Giants WR Jalin Hyatt?
The New York Giants selected Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt with the 73rd overall pick in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL draft.
Many feel the Giants could have gotten a steal here. Hyatt is a big-play receiver who could be a difference-maker for the Giants.
Here are a few of the pre-draft scouting reports on Hyatt from some of the experts.
NFL Network's Lance Zierlein
From Zierlein:
Long, slender wideout with deep speed that could force defensive coordinators to alter coverage considerations. Hyatt’s gliding gait disguises explosive acceleration that can lead to easy separation on deep throws. However, he does display inconsistency on contested catches comes. Hyatt is ordinary getting in and out of intermediate breaks and might be best with a limited route tree full of slants, crossers and a series of field-stretching patterns. Hyatt is an instantly credible WR2 with the ability to make a huge impact, but production could be erratic due to the limitations of his game.
The Draft Network
From The Draft Network:
Hyatt is a nimble and explosive athlete with easy acceleration. He has the speed necessary to win most foot races and get behind defenders. Hyatt blends his speed with good route timing that enables him to create leverage and run away from coverage. I like his ability to adjust routes on the fly and provide an available target to his quarterback. Hyatt has showcased soft and reliable hands with good tracking ability to maximize his opportunities to win down the field. When he is operating after the catch, Hyatt is twitchy, elusive, and explosive, which makes him a dangerous threat. Hyatt’s ability to win deep sets up the ability to snap off routes and work back down the stem.
When it comes to concerns, there will be a noteworthy transition ahead for Hyatt coming out of the spread offense at Tennessee to what will be on his plate at the next level. There is so much space available for him to release into and adjust to coverage, so his processing and timing will be challenged at the next level. Hyatt has a slender build and won’t be known for his physicality or play strength at the position—although I like the way he competes as a blocker and with the ball in his hands. At Tennessee, Hyatt has very little production that doesn’t come from the slot and his release package has yet to be truly challenged.
Hyatt has the makings of an impact weapon at the next level that is a math-changer for his offense given the attention his skill set demands and how it can impact spacing. While he may not project as a high-volume No. 1 target, he should be a dynamic No. 2 that makes the No. 1 even better.
Pro Football Network
From Pro Football Network:
The Tennessee WR owns a similar projection as well: an outside Z/slot receiver who can stretch the field and take pressure off the No. 1. The NFL loves speed; just look at Hyatt’s former teammate Velus Jones Jr., who was selected in Round 3 at 25 years old last year. That’s likely Hyatt’s floor in this class.
Not only is Hyatt 21 years old, but he’s also the superior prospect. While he must refine the details of the position and develop his overall technique, his long speed and proven downfield ability are worth banking on. It forces safeties to know where he is at all times, limiting their ability to crash in run support. Still, the Vols schemed Hyatt open so often, and with free releases, we just haven’t seen many NFL-style reps out of him.
Hyatt deserves consideration in the first two rounds of the draft. Speed kills, and with the top of the WR class wide open due to injuries to key players and others returning to the college ranks next season, Hyatt has risen up draft boards the same way he plays: fast.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler
From Brugler:
A one-year starter at Tennessee, Hyatt was primarily an inside wide receiver in head coach Josh Heupel’s up-tempo, spread offense (89 percent of his snaps came in the slot). After two “development” years in Knoxville, he had a prolific junior season with a school-record 15 touchdowns, becoming the first Volunteers receiver to win the Biletnikoff Award and just the 13th unanimous All-American in Tennessee history (first since Eric Berry). Hyatt saw a lot of free releases and didn’t run an NFL route tree, but he consistently stretches the field vertically, and cornerbacks struggle to match his vertical burst. Along with his elite acceleration, he has an uncanny ability to track and adjust to the deep ball, flashing a “go-and-get-it” gear – he led the FBS in receptions of 30-plus yards (15), 40-plus yards (11), 50-plus yards (seven) and 60-plus yards (five). Overall, Hyatt isn’t a well-rounded receiver and won’t become one overnight, but he is exceptional in two key areas (easy speed and confident ball skills), and his potential for an explosive play at any moment changes the way defenses prepare. In the right role, he can be a productive home-run hitter for an NFL offense.
Athlon Sports
From Athlon Sports:
The ultra-fast Hyatt consistently blew defensive backfields away during his breakout 2022 season. Speed is his calling card, and he emerged as college football’s most dangerous deep threat last season.
His ability to eat up field in a hurry and take the top off of defenses is evident — and NFL teams took special notice of his 207-yard performance against Nick Saban’s Alabama defense in a Tennessee win.
He also accelerates to top speed in the blink of an eye, allowing him to create immediate separation against defensive backs who press him or requiring opponents to give him an enormous cushion. His ball-tracking skills are elite.
At this point, Hyatt is something of a one-trick pony as far as his ability to attack downfield while not making many plays at the intermediate and shorter levels.
He has to expand his route tree overall. The design of Tennessee’s offense, which often created wide-open spaces on the wide side of the field, made life easy. Tennessee also consistently had him aligned off the line of scrimmage, often in bunch or stack looks, to create free releases.
The 33rd Team
From The 33rd Team:
Jalin Hyatt is dynamic and polished, who is as good of a receiver as he is an athlete. Hyatt is ready to make an impact immediately for whoever drafts him due to his skillset and top-end speed.