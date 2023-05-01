Pre-draft scouting reports: What was said about Giants WR Jalin Hyatt?

Hyatt is a nimble and explosive athlete with easy acceleration. He has the speed necessary to win most foot races and get behind defenders. Hyatt blends his speed with good route timing that enables him to create leverage and run away from coverage. I like his ability to adjust routes on the fly and provide an available target to his quarterback. Hyatt has showcased soft and reliable hands with good tracking ability to maximize his opportunities to win down the field. When he is operating after the catch, Hyatt is twitchy, elusive, and explosive, which makes him a dangerous threat. Hyatt’s ability to win deep sets up the ability to snap off routes and work back down the stem.

When it comes to concerns, there will be a noteworthy transition ahead for Hyatt coming out of the spread offense at Tennessee to what will be on his plate at the next level. There is so much space available for him to release into and adjust to coverage, so his processing and timing will be challenged at the next level. Hyatt has a slender build and won’t be known for his physicality or play strength at the position—although I like the way he competes as a blocker and with the ball in his hands. At Tennessee, Hyatt has very little production that doesn’t come from the slot and his release package has yet to be truly challenged.

Hyatt has the makings of an impact weapon at the next level that is a math-changer for his offense given the attention his skill set demands and how it can impact spacing. While he may not project as a high-volume No. 1 target, he should be a dynamic No. 2 that makes the No. 1 even better.