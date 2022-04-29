What pre-draft scouting reports said about Titans’ Treylon Burks

STRENGTHS: Large, sturdy frame with body thickness and fluidity … dangerous with the ball in his hands thanks to his acceleration, vision and competitiveness … above-average body control and ball skills to make impressive adjustments to passes… out-rebounds opponents, and defenders on his hip don’t disrupt his concentration … draws defensive penalties thanks to physicality and ability to play through contact … tracks the ball naturally over his shoulder … effective deep target (slot fades, go routes, etc.) — caught 12 of 18 targets of 20-plus yards in 2021 (zero drops) … uses jab steps to quickly enter his routes and stack corners … doesn’t lose speed out of breaks, and has the juice to run away from pursuit … maintains route balance while hand-fighting for position … waits until the final moment to attack back-shoulder throws … competes with warrior toughness and often plays through injuries … effective blocker, and play strength is the result of his

work in the weight room (380-pound bench press, 500-pound squat, 320-pound power clean) … averaged 10.8 yards as the team’s featured punt returner as a true freshman (12/130/0) … experienced lining up outside, slot, inline and in the backfield … became the fourth player in school history to record a 1,000-yard receiving season.

WEAKNESSES: Helped by high volume of screens and quick targets — 45 of 66 catches in 2021 (68.2 percent) came within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage … novice level route runner … need to see improved urgency with route setup and tempo … didn’t face much press coverage in college and was helped by pre-snap motion … most (77.0 percent) of his snaps came from the slot in college … still learning how to effectively use his body to shield defenders … physical blocker but will fall asleep at the wheel at times, allowing defenders to gain leverage … impressive ball skills but will needlessly attempt one-hand catches at times … physical style of play leads

to durability concerns — tore the ACL in his left knee (October 2018) as a senior in high school.

SUMMARY: A three-year starter at Arkansas, Burks was the slot receiver in offensive coordinator Kendal Briles’ up-tempo, RPO-based scheme. With 82.9 percent of his career snaps coming in the slot, inline or in the backfield, he was deployed across the formation to create mismatches and led the Razorbacks in receiving yards each of the past three seasons. With his vision and acceleration, Burks has the skills to turn quick-hitters into big plays, breaking tackles with his balance, body strength and competitive toughness (led the SEC with 22 plays of 20-plus yards in 2021). He can also track the football downfield with his large catch radius, although his separation skills can be mitigated by his undeveloped rhythm as a route runner. Overall, Burks is underdeveloped as an outside route runner, but he is a dynamic weapon with the ball in his hands and boasts the unique blend of size, athleticism and ball skills to grow into an NFL team’s No. 1 receiver. He compares to a linebacker-sized Deebo Samuel in a similar scheme.

GRADE: 1st Round (No. 21 overall)