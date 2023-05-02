Pre-draft scouting reports: What was said about Giants CB Trey Hawkins?

Overall, Hawkins is your ideal built Cornerback for today’s NFL. Listed at 6’3” 195 pounds that can run, and is not afraid of contact. Although Hawkins did not receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, he put on a show at his Pro Day last week.

Hawkins ran a 4.39 40-yard dash–which would’ve been top-10 at the combine. Managed to do 17 reps in the bench press, 6.74 in the 3-Cone Drill (both would’ve been 2nd at the Combine). Finally, a 37.5 inch vertical and a 4.22 in the 20-yard shuttle.

Hawkins is a very physical cornerback who works well press coverage, and can also adapt to other coverages like a cover 2 or cover 3. Tackling won’t be an issue for Hawkins either so whatever team decides to take a chance on him knows exactly where to line him up.

The one downside, if you even want to call it a downside is the lack of production as far as interceptions. Hawkins only recorded two in two seasons at ODU, but his physicality makes up for it. Hawkins recently had a top 30 visit with the Indianapolis Colts so he is rising on the draft boards.