Pre-Combine top-10 defensive tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft for the Browns to target

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place next week in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the Cleveland Browns will be there in full force as they look to upgrade their roster in the 2023 NFL Draft. Indianapolis is also where all of the deals shake out behind the scenes between general managers, agents, and more, so more free agency and trade news should begin to leak out after the combine as well.

However, as the Browns look to improve their roster, defensive tackle is a main need for them. Here are the top-ten defensive tackles to watch at the combine. Who knows? A couple of them could be in brown and orange next season.

Colby Wooden, Auburn

A bit of a tweener, Colby Wooden does not have enough twitch or nuance to consistently win on the outside. However, he also lacks physical play strength and length to consistently handle his business on the inside as well. While versatility is a great thing, players have to have a way to consistently win at various alignments rather than just lining up all over for the sake of doing it. There is fear that Wooden is a player without a home or real role along the defensive line.

Keondre Coburn, Texas

Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn is not a player that is going to be a three-down game wrecker. However, against the run, Coburn is a hard man to move off the spot as a space eater. And the Browns (and teams around the league) are lacking space eaters on their roster. This isn’t to say that Coburn cannot provide some juice as a pass rusher, but his worth will be found in his ability to keep his second-level teammates clean.

Gervon Dexter, Florida

There is no doubting the sheer tools of Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, but that’s about all there is to his game right now. He is not consistently hot off the ball, his pad level needs consistent discipline, and he has to learn how to use his hands other than just for bull rushing. While the ceiling is high for Dexter, the floor is extremely low.

Calijah Kancey, Pitt

There is a ton of love for Calijah Kancey. And while his game has quite a few admirable elements, there is also room to have big questions about how it will translate when he goes up against the Joel Bitonios and Wyatt Tellers of the NFL and not the substandard guard play in the ACC. He’s electric, plays with fast and slippery hands, and has a knack for getting after the quarterback. However, Kancey is an extreme outlier in size, and it shows against the run or when he is forced to take on a double team. That’s a risk for another team to take unless the value gets too good to pass up.

Siaki Ika, Baylor

Someone is going to have to sell me hard on Siaki Ika landing as high as he is getting mocked. While there are some tantalizing tools on his 2021 tape, his 2022 tape shows a two-down player who comes off the field a great deal when teams get into 11 personnel. His transition to the NFL is not clean, and for a player that is rumored to be valued highly, there is not a ton of pass-rush nuance to work with.

Mazi Smith, Michigan

Is his game raw? Sure.

However, the pure traits of Mazi Smith are the best in the class, and that will show at the combine next week. Even if he does not consistently have a plan for getting home as a pass rusher, he possesses heavy hands, a great deal of explosiveness in his lower half, and an astounding amount of flexibility in his hips for his size.

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton has been a favorite of Browns fans who are doing mock drafts. And for good reason. He is long, explosive, and light on his feet for his size. There is even reason to believe he is more of a three-tech despite being used predominantly at nose with the Badgers. A three-down player with solid pass rush instincts, Benton is a rock-solid prospect.

Byron Young, Alabama

The league is lower on Byron Young than I am. And I am okay with that. Young is one of the prospects in this class that I would pound the table for as he enters the 2023 NFL Draft. And if the NFL wants to let him fall into the comp pick range for the Browns to snag on day-two? That’s even better for them.

He plays with dynamic hands, is explosive with a strong lower half to two-gap and take on doubles with ease. Young can slide out to five-tech looks as well, and he can do it without compromising any part of his game.

Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Without a doubt, Bryan Bresee did not have the season he envisioned. From the death of his sister to his overall health, Bresee persevered through a ton in 2022. However, when he was on the field, especially against North Carolina and Tennessee, Bresee put his tools on full display. He is a freak athlete as well, so he will put on a show in Indianapolis next week as well.

Jalen Carter, Georgia

Is this a surprise to anyone? Jalen Carter may just be the best overall player in the 2023 NFL Draft and will be well out of reach for the Browns. He’s a game-wrecker and has a chance to go first overall if the Chicago Bears do not trade out of their slot. There is not much to talk about here.

