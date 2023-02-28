Pre-Combine 7-round Jets mock

With the NFL world in Indianapolis this week for the Scouting Combine, now is as good a time as any for another quick seven-round mock for the Jets before over 300 prospects take part in the biggest job interview ever. Let’s jump into it.

No. 13 - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

The Jets secure their tackle of the future and (hopefully) finally add some stability up front. Jones is one of the most-connected prospects to the Jets in mock drafts. Might as well add this mock to that list.

No. 43 - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

After securing help on the outside up front, the Jets do the same thing on the interior with the likelihood of Connor McGovern moving on in free agency. Schmitz would start from day one at center for the Jets.

No. 74 - Christopher Smith, S, Georgia

The Jets double-dip from the two-time national champion Bulldogs and sure up the backend of the defense, the lone weak spot on that side of the ball and a group that is likely set to move on from Lamarcus Joyner. Smith can move across the defense and has a nose for the football, recording three interceptions, including one against LSU in the SEC Championship Game.

No. 112 - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

The Jets do want to see what they have in 2022 third-round pick Jeremy Ruckert, but Daniel Jeremiah made an interesting note during a recent conference call that the Jets don’t really have a game-breaking tight end. It’s understandable to think such a player may not come from the…”exciting”…offense that Iowa produced in 2022, but LaPorta can still be a very viable weapon and should be the latest in the recent string of Iowa tight ends.

No. 145 - Karl Brooks, Edge, Bowling Green

You can never have enough edge defenders, especially in a division that includes Josh Allen and (a hopefully healthy) Tua Tagovailoa. Brooks is very intriguing and it was honestly a bit surprising he was still available this late in the mock. The first-team All-MAC selection had ten sacks in 2022, including three against Central Michigan. He’s one to watch.

No. 207 - Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

Nacua was one of the better wide receivers in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. He still has some developing to do but he is very physical and would make a very intriguing depth piece on the outside. Interestingly enough, he wouldn’t be the first Nacua to play for the Jets. His brother, Kai, has also spent time in New York.

