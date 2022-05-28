Pre Classic: Elaine Thompson-Herah wins 100m over Sha’Carri Richardson

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 100m over American Sha’Carri Richardson at Saturday’s Pre Classic, boosting her bid for a world title in two months at the same track.

Thompson-Herah, who in Tokyo became the first woman to win the 100m and 200m at back-to-back Olympics, clocked 10.79 seconds at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. The Jamaican ran 10.54 at Pre last year, the second-best time in history, and has dealt with Achilles and shoulder injuries this spring.

Richardson was second in 10.92 in her second meet of the year and fastest time since last year’s Olympic Trials by .22. Richardson won trials at Hayward, then was disqualified for testing positive for marijuana and missed the Tokyo Games.

Richardson is now the joint-third fastest American this year and a medal contender for July’s worlds, which will also be at Hayward Field. First, she must finish top three at the USATF Outdoor Championships in four weeks, also at Hayward.

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion, remains fastest in the world this year with a 10.67 from three weeks ago. Fraser-Pryce entered the 200m and not the 100m at Pre, the top annual international track and field meet held in the U.S.

Full Pre Classic results are here. The Diamond League moves to Rabat, Morocco, for a meet on June 5.

Also Saturday, Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won the 100m hurdles in 12.45, beating a field that included reigning world champion Nia Ali (seventh, 12.77) and Olympic silver medalist Keni Harrison (eighth, 12.78).

Olympic bronze medalist Alison dos Santos of Brazil won the men’s 400m hurdles in 47.23 seconds, beating his fastest time in the world this year by one hundredth. Olympic silver medalist Rai Benjamin withdrew earlier this week. Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway did not enter Pre.

Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi took the men’s 5000m in 12:50.05, best in the world this year. On Friday night, Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won a 5000m in 12:57.99 in a failed bid to break his world record of 12:35.36.

