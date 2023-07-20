Pre-camp Jets 53-man roster projection

The pads are soon coming on as the Jets are set to open training camp. 90 players will begin camp on the roster, but eventually, the group will be trimmed to the usual 53 (plus a 16-man practice squad).

So what better way to open camp than to take a stab at projecting the 53-man roster for the Jets before the first training camp practice on Thursday? This is certainly a fluid situation with four preseason games to be played, but let’s have some fun with this and get rolling.

Quarterback

The Jets have typically kept three quarterbacks and now teams don’t have to make the third quarterback inactive during gameday. Maybe Chris Streveler could make a push for the No. 3 spot, but Boyle’s experience with Nathaniel Hackett could give him a slight edge. The top two are no-brainers.

Running Back

Breece Hall Michael Carter Bam Knight Israel Abanikanda

The Jets have arguably one of the deepest running back rooms in the NFL and they can easily go into the season with all four tailbacks plus fullback Nick Bawden. However, if they do, it could mean tough cuts at other positions. Carter, Knight and Abanikanda will get a chance at early reps in camp with Hall starting on the PUP list.

In the end, with numbers at other positions, Bawden was one of the toughest cuts here.

Wide Receiver

Denzel Mims was always a good bet to not make the roster and now he won’t even be at camp with the Jets and he has been traded to the Lions. So now the door is wide open for the No. 6 spot, but we’ll go with the undrafted rookie Brownlee, who has looked good this offseason and could help on special teams as well.

Cobb is on PUP to start camp.

Tight End

Conklin and Uzomah aren’t going anywhere. The Jets could still want to see what they have in Ruckert, their third-round pick from 2022. Kuntz is going to be fascinating to watch in camp. He has upside and can really push for a spot, which in this case, knocks out Kenny Yeboah. Uzomah is starting on the PUP list.

Offensive Line

Joe Tippmann can absolutely beat out Connor McGovern for the starting center position but McGovern should stick around as the backup center. Schweitzer is better suited as guard and backing up Vera-Tucker and Tomlinson. Tackle depth certainly won’t be an issue this season with Mitchell, Turner and Warren all as reserve.

Defensive Line

The Jets won’t have a shortage of pass rushers again this season with the addition of rookie Will McDonald and players such as Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons expected to see bigger roles.

The interior will be full of veterans behind Quinnen Williams with Jefferson, Woods and Thomas. Tanzel Smart could make another push.

Linebacker

Linebacker was a tough position. The Jets went with five last year and they could still add a linebacker down the line. Kwon Alexander is still on the market. For now, we’ll stick with the rookie Barnes as the No. 4 with Hamseh Nasirildeen on the practice squad as the No. 5.

Cornerback

Rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse can also be added to this list as he can play across the board in the defensive backfield.

Echols will miss the Buffalo game Week 1 and should return Week 2. Even so, a cut would likely come elsewhere. Carter is locked in as the nickel asks Hardee is the special teams ace.

Sauce and Reed need no introduction at this point.

Safety

One of the biggest questions of camp will be who comes out as the No. 3 safety behind Whitehead and Amos. Adams could be the favorite and with the versatility of Bernard-Converse (who is starting on PUP) and the upside of Dean, Ashtyn Davis could be among the final cuts.

Specialists

P Thomas Morstead K Greg Zuerlein LS Thomas Hennessy

The only change among the specialists is that Morstead is now the man on punts. Zuerlein and Hennessy are secured in their spots. No surprises or competitions here.

