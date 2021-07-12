Pre-1982 sack stats still unofficial, but now widely available

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When Michael Strahan recorded his final sack of 2001 for a record-setting 22.5 sacks on the season, it was a controversial moment in NFL history because Brett Favre took a dive to give Strahan the record. But it should have been controversial for another reason: If the NFL had practiced better statistical record keeping, Strahan’s record wouldn’t have been a record at all.

The NFL has only counted sacks as an individual statistic for defensive players since 1982, meaning many of the great pass rushers of NFL history don’t have their achievements in the official record books. But unofficially, those achievements are now being recognized and are widely available to football fans.

Several football researchers have been compiling sack statistics from before 1982, using game books, play-by-play logs and other sources, and the statistical website Pro-Football-Reference.com has now collected them all in one place. Pro Football Reference now estimates it has 99 percent of the sacks from the 1970 AFL-NFL merger through the 1981 season accounted for, as well as about 95 percent of sacks in both the AFL and NFL from 1966 to 1969, and about 80 percent of sacks from 1961 to 1965. (For 1960 and earlier, it’s harder to track sacks reliably.)

This represents a watershed moment for the kinds of football fans and researchers who obsess over statistics and want to know how many sacks Deacon Jones had (173.5), or who led the league in sacks in 1979 (Jack Youngblood). And it turns out that Strahan, when he recorded 22.5 sacks in 2001, fell just short of the record. The actual record was set by Lions rookie Al “Bubba” Baker in 1978, when he recorded 23 sacks.

Baker should be glad that pre-1982 sacks are now easily available. And so should every football fan.

Pre-1982 sack stats still unofficial, but now widely available originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Edwin Edwards, former governor who cost Eddie DeBartolo ownership of the 49ers, dies at 93

    For long-time football fans, the news that former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards has died at the age of 93 may ring a faint bell. Without Edwards, Eddie DeBartolo possibly would still own the San Francisco 49ers. In 1997, DeBartolo wanted a riverboat gambling license. Edward, in exchange, wanted $400,000 in cash. DeBartolo packed the money [more]

  • 49ers' Jimmie Ward strongly questions why Sean McVay targets him

    Jimmie Ward has played well against the Rams in recent years and doesn't understand why Los Angeles continues to target him on offense.

  • New unofficial sack totals highlight dominance of Deacon Jones and Jack Youngblood

    Deacon Jones had three seasons of 21.5-plus sacks and is unofficially 3rd all-time in career sacks.

  • NFL suffers setback in Rams relocation litigation

    The massive lawsuit filed by St. Louis against the NFL over the relocation of the Rams will (barring a settlement) culminate with a full-blown trial, which is due to begin just as the Rams prepare to host a Super Bowl in their new stadium. Along the way, the two sides will engage in many battles. [more]

  • Jack Grealish says he 'wanted to take a penalty' — but order was set by form in training

    Jack Grealish has said he did want to take a penalty after he was criticised for not being among England's first five takers in the European Championship final defeat to Italy. The Aston Villa captain and Raheem Sterling were both singled out by Roy Keane for not being ahead of 19-year-old Bukayo Saka, who missed the decisive kick in the shoot-out. But Grealish defended himself, making it plain he was keen to take a spot kick and that it was manager Gareth Southgate's decision not to select him

  • 1972 Dolphins ranked as second-best team of Super Bowl era by CBS

    1972 Dolphins ranked as second-best team of Super Bowl era by CBS

  • Anthony Barr: I really believe Vikings have a Super Bowl-winning team

    Linebacker Anthony Barr reworked his contract with the Vikings earlier this year and cut his salary for this season in exchange for becoming a free agent after the 2021 season. If this is Barr’s final year in Minnesota, he thinks the team is positioned to send him out with a bang. Barr missed almost all [more]

  • Here are all of Juan Soto's odds for the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

    Multiple bets can be made on Juan Soto during the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby.

  • Willie Davis is actually the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leader in sacks

    New statistics from before 1982 reveal Willie Davis as the Packers' all-time leader in sacks.

  • Shadyside Is a Real Town in Ohio, but That's Not Where Fear Street: 1994 Was Filmed

    Shadyside, OH, might exist in real life, but it isn't the fictionalized murder capital it's portrayed to be in Fear Street Part 1: 1994 - nor is it remotely close to the location where the movie was filmed. According to Deadline, the gritty slasher movie (as well as its sequels) was shot in Atlanta, where set designers beautifully recreated the '90s to match the movie title.

  • Report: Mark Sanchez joins FOX Sports as NFL game analyst

    Report: Mark Sanchez joins FOX Sports as NFL game analyst

  • Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor breaks leg in latest UFC loss to Dustin Poirier

    LAS VEGAS, Nevada (Reuters) -Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg in another crushing defeat to Dustin Poirier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the fight stopped by doctors at the end of the first round. As a thrilling first five-minute frame drew to a close, both fighters were still trying to land as McGregor stumbled backwards, trapping his foot under himself and breaking his leg. Medics were immediately called into the octagon and it was clear that McGregor could not continue, prompting referee Herb Dean to declare a stop to the bout on the instructions of the doctor.

  • Saints 2021 schedule previews: Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers

    New Orleans Saints 2021 schedule previews: Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers

  • Warriors' Mike Brown, Nigeria stun Team USA in Olympic exhibition

    The United States national basketball team suffered a stunning defeat to Nigeria in its first Olympic exhibition game in Las Vegas.

  • Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor future in doubt after freak leg break

    The future of former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor is in doubt after a freak leg break https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/mcgregor-breaks-leg-latest-ufc-loss-dustin-poirier-2021-07-11 in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier sees him headed for an extended period on the sidelines, with no guarantee that he will ever come back. McGregor's brash manner and highlight-reel knockouts saw him quickly rise to fame as a champion in two weight classes, but since adding the lightweight title in November 2016, he has struggled to fight consistently. A boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 saw his focus shift away from the octagon, and despite losing the American he still netted around $140 million, he told Reuters in an interview later that year.

  • Baker Mayfield quickly climbing QB rankings

    Baker Mayfield is climbing up the rankings. Where is he now? What can he do to keep moving up?

  • Houston Texans 2021 player profile: LT Laremy Tunsil

    The Houston Texans' best offensive player may be left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Can his excellence as a blindside protector catalyze the offense?

  • UFC 264 highlights & recap: Conor McGregor snaps leg in loss to Dustin Poirier

    Watch the UFC 264 highlights and recap from the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor from Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 264 Bonuses: Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho earn an extra $75,000 for FOTN

  • We narrowly missed a reboot of Reservoir Dogs with an all Black cast

    Quentin Tarantino still hasn’t changed his mind about wanting to retire, as he’s said in practically every interview he’s done in the past couple of years. Last month, he went on the Pure Cinema Podcast and said he was strongly thinking about finishing his filmmaking career with Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, so he can end on a high note. That month, he also went on Real Time With Bill Maher and reiterated what he said on the podcast, but he also revealed that he had considered making a Reser

  • New Orleans stands on top of Boston Globe’s NFL destinations rankings

    New Orleans stands on top of Boston Globe's NFL destinations rankings