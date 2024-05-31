PRCA Last Stand Rodeo results

May 31—COULEE CITY — The Coulee City PRCA Last Stand Rodeo finished up Sunday evening at the Coulee City Fairgrounds, with a total payoff of $$52,802. Events included bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer roping and bull riding.

See below for full results for the Last Stand Rodeo from the PRCA website, including points and payouts.

All-around cowboy

(Tie) Jason Minor —tie-down roping and team roping, $1,624

(Tie) Justin Farber — tie-down roping and team roping, $1,624.

Bareback riding

1. Mason Stuller, 78 points, $1,247

2. (Tie) Clayton Hibler, 76.5 points, $812

2. (Tie) Mason Yancy, 76.5 points, $812

4. Garrett Blackwell, 76 points, $453

5. Sage Allen, 74 points, $265

6. Hayden James, 71 points, $189

Steer wrestling

1. Colin Wolfe, 4.0 seconds, $1,411

2. Cody Cabral, 4.1 seconds, $1,167

3. Ty Sherman, 4.8 seconds, $924

4. Jacob Stacy, 5.7 seconds, $681

5. Cord Gomes, 5.8 seconds, $438

6. Ethan Stensrud, 5.9 seconds, $243

Team roping

1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.3 seconds, $1,963 each

2. Justin Farber/Jason Minor, 6.5 seconds, $1,624

3. Cody Craig/Luke Potter, 8.0 seconds, $1,286

4. Bobby Winn/Brett Hale, 8.9 seconds, $948

5. Bob Moriarty/Taylor Speer, 10.9 seconds, $609

6. Tate Peterson/Ryan Powell, 11.3 seconds, $338

Saddle bronc riding

1. Caleb Meeks, 78 points, $1,377

2. (Tie) Josh Davison, 76.5 points, $897

2. (Tie) Tate Owens, 76.5 points, $897

4. Joe Harper, 75 points, $501

5. Gregory Koehler, 74 points, $292

6. Russell Kay, 73.5 points, $209

Tie-down roping

1. Walker Warkentin, 9.5 seconds, $1,636

2. Brad Goodrich, 10.2 seconds, $1,354

3. Tucker Braa, 10.7 seconds, $1,072

4. Kass Kayser, 10.8 seconds, $790

5. Roger Nonella, 10.9 seconds, $508

6. Nathan Ruth, 11.6 seconds, $282

Barrel racing

1. Tayla Moeykens, 16.15 seconds, $1,629

2. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 16.29 seconds, $1,396

3. Julia Johnson, 16.41 seconds, $1,163

4. Tristan Parrish, 16.53 seconds, $1,008

5. Lexie Goss, 16.58 seconds, $776

6. Shelly Mull, 16.60 seconds, $620

7. Jordan Minor, 16.62 seconds, $465

8. Lacy Diefenbach, 16.66 seconds, $310

9. Mikenna Kelpman, 16.68 seconds, $233

10. Coti Fuller, 16.71 seconds, $155

Steer roping

First round

1. Jason Burson, 13.4 seconds, $784

2. Caleb McMillan, 14.1 seconds, $588

3. Warren Adams, 16.6 seconds, $392

4. Howdy McGinn, 17.5 seconds, $196

Second round

1. Ivan Bigsby, 11.7 seconds, $784

2. Warren Adams, 13.8 seconds, $588

3. Todd Dickson, 15.1 seconds, $392

4. Mel Coleman, 16.7 seconds, $196

Average

1. Warren Adams, 30.4 seconds, $1,176

2. Howdy McGinn, 43.8 seconds, $882

3. Ivan Bigsby, 11.7 seconds, $588

4. Jason Burson, 13.4 seconds, $294

Bull riding

1. Lane Vaughan, 86 points, $1,926

2. Colton Schneiderman, 80 points, $1,641

no other qualified rides