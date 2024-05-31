PRCA Last Stand Rodeo results
May 31—COULEE CITY — The Coulee City PRCA Last Stand Rodeo finished up Sunday evening at the Coulee City Fairgrounds, with a total payoff of $$52,802. Events included bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer roping and bull riding.
See below for full results for the Last Stand Rodeo from the PRCA website, including points and payouts.
All-around cowboy
(Tie) Jason Minor —tie-down roping and team roping, $1,624
(Tie) Justin Farber — tie-down roping and team roping, $1,624.
Bareback riding
1. Mason Stuller, 78 points, $1,247
2. (Tie) Clayton Hibler, 76.5 points, $812
2. (Tie) Mason Yancy, 76.5 points, $812
4. Garrett Blackwell, 76 points, $453
5. Sage Allen, 74 points, $265
6. Hayden James, 71 points, $189
Steer wrestling
1. Colin Wolfe, 4.0 seconds, $1,411
2. Cody Cabral, 4.1 seconds, $1,167
3. Ty Sherman, 4.8 seconds, $924
4. Jacob Stacy, 5.7 seconds, $681
5. Cord Gomes, 5.8 seconds, $438
6. Ethan Stensrud, 5.9 seconds, $243
Team roping
1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.3 seconds, $1,963 each
2. Justin Farber/Jason Minor, 6.5 seconds, $1,624
3. Cody Craig/Luke Potter, 8.0 seconds, $1,286
4. Bobby Winn/Brett Hale, 8.9 seconds, $948
5. Bob Moriarty/Taylor Speer, 10.9 seconds, $609
6. Tate Peterson/Ryan Powell, 11.3 seconds, $338
Saddle bronc riding
1. Caleb Meeks, 78 points, $1,377
2. (Tie) Josh Davison, 76.5 points, $897
2. (Tie) Tate Owens, 76.5 points, $897
4. Joe Harper, 75 points, $501
5. Gregory Koehler, 74 points, $292
6. Russell Kay, 73.5 points, $209
Tie-down roping
1. Walker Warkentin, 9.5 seconds, $1,636
2. Brad Goodrich, 10.2 seconds, $1,354
3. Tucker Braa, 10.7 seconds, $1,072
4. Kass Kayser, 10.8 seconds, $790
5. Roger Nonella, 10.9 seconds, $508
6. Nathan Ruth, 11.6 seconds, $282
Barrel racing
1. Tayla Moeykens, 16.15 seconds, $1,629
2. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 16.29 seconds, $1,396
3. Julia Johnson, 16.41 seconds, $1,163
4. Tristan Parrish, 16.53 seconds, $1,008
5. Lexie Goss, 16.58 seconds, $776
6. Shelly Mull, 16.60 seconds, $620
7. Jordan Minor, 16.62 seconds, $465
8. Lacy Diefenbach, 16.66 seconds, $310
9. Mikenna Kelpman, 16.68 seconds, $233
10. Coti Fuller, 16.71 seconds, $155
Steer roping
First round
1. Jason Burson, 13.4 seconds, $784
2. Caleb McMillan, 14.1 seconds, $588
3. Warren Adams, 16.6 seconds, $392
4. Howdy McGinn, 17.5 seconds, $196
Second round
1. Ivan Bigsby, 11.7 seconds, $784
2. Warren Adams, 13.8 seconds, $588
3. Todd Dickson, 15.1 seconds, $392
4. Mel Coleman, 16.7 seconds, $196
Average
1. Warren Adams, 30.4 seconds, $1,176
2. Howdy McGinn, 43.8 seconds, $882
3. Ivan Bigsby, 11.7 seconds, $588
4. Jason Burson, 13.4 seconds, $294
Bull riding
1. Lane Vaughan, 86 points, $1,926
2. Colton Schneiderman, 80 points, $1,641
no other qualified rides