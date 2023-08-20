‘You say your prayers’: Cowboys expecting worst on LB DeMarvion Overshown’s injury
From @ToddBrock24f7: Overshown's coaches and teammates sounded as if they were bracing for the worst news regarding the rookie's knee injury suffered in Seattle.
From @ToddBrock24f7: Overshown's coaches and teammates sounded as if they were bracing for the worst news regarding the rookie's knee injury suffered in Seattle.
The Seahawks reinvented themselves on the fly.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
Can another team pull a TCU and make a surprise trip to the College Football Playoff before the format expands from four to 12 teams in 2024?
The Patriots haven't finished in last place since 2000.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
The Washington Commanders are on to a new era.
Deshaun Watson was in a difficult situation last season.
Lyles has said he wants gold in both the 100 and 200 meters at this World Championships, and got one half of the double on Sunday.
It appears the Jets' big offseason addition is set to suit up for the first time.
Even NBA star Kevin Durant was left in awe of the new bantamweight champion's performance at UFC 292.
A superstar was born in Boston on Saturday at UFC 292 when "Suga" Sean O'Malley knocked out bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling with a crushing right hand 51 seconds into Round 2.
The 2023 Women's World Cup ends Sunday. Follow the final match right here with Yahoo Sports.
Miami beat Nashville in an 11-round penalty shootout.
Sifan Hassan went from first to 11th in the span of a few steps.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
Lionel Messi can win Inter Miami's first title against Nashville.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!