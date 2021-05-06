‘Say your prayers’: Conor McGregor sends Dustin Poirier warning ahead of rematch

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier during their UFC 257 clash (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Conor McGregor has told Dustin Poirier to “say his prayers” ahead of the pair’s trilogy fight at UFC 264 in July.

McGregor was knocked out by Poirier at UFC 257 in January, settling the scores after the Irishman had won their first meeting in 2014.

The former two-weight champion has since been labelled a “laughing stock in the MMA community” by UFC rival Colby Covington, but McGregor has now sent a warning to his opponent claiming to have “sussed” out the American.

“July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully!” McGregor said on Twitter.

“They wanna play a game of tactics? No problem, see you in there. You’ve awoken a beast. A beast with the backing of a much higher power! Say your prayers.”

July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully! 🤡 🤡 🤡 💣

They wanna play a game of tactics?

No problem, see you in there.

You’ve awoken a beast.

A beast with the backing of a much higher power!

Say your prayers 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 6, 2021

McGregor’s last victory in the UFC came against Donald Cerrone in January 2020 and the Irishman has yet to enter his training camp ahead of the July bout.

He has also been called out by upcoming boxer Jake Paul, who has claimed a fight against McGregor next year is a “very realistic” possibility.

Read More

Chris Weidman reveals amputation fears after breaking leg at UFC 261

Conor McGregor labelled ‘the laughing stock of the MMA community’ by UFC rival

Jake Paul challenges UFC’s Kamaru Usman after knocking out Ben Askren