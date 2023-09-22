Prater's big game helps Victoria East down Carroll football in district opener

Victoria East used big plays to speed past Carroll 43-7 in the District 14-5A Division I opener at Cabaniss Multipurpose Stadium on Thursday.

The Titans took a short field after a 7-yard punt and went 34 yards for the first of four touchdowns from Nijahrell Prater.

The do-it-all athlete lined up in multiple spots, catching a pass, rushing for three touchdowns and even throwing for a score on a 43-yard bomb to Bryson Ortega when he lined up at quarterback.

The passing score, coupled with a quick 44-yard run one play after the Titans recovered a fumble turned a 7-7 game into a 22-7 East lead, as the Titans went on to score the final 36 points of the game.

Thursday's highlights

Prater scored on runs of 1, 44 and 64 yards as the senior was the sparkplug for the East offense Thursday.

Robert Muhammad gained some traction early for Carroll and had seven runs that traveled at least 10 yards, including a 15-yard scamper that set up his own 1-yard plunge a play later to pull the Tigers even at 7 in the first quarter.

Carroll came up with a big stop on fourth down at the 10 on the first possession of the third quarter, but the Tigers were unable to capitalize, going three-and-out after the stop.

Thursday's stars

Muhammad paced the Tigers with 19 carries for 126 yards and a score.

Matthew Rodriguez was 7 of 16 for 65 yards before leaving the game due to injury and Tigers backup quarterback Cameron Salinas was also injured late in the game.

Prater finished with 122 yards rushing on seven carries, three going for scores, catching two passes for 23 yards and throwing a 43-yard touchdown to Ortega. Braylin Vasquez caught two passes for 68 yards and one score for the Titans.

They said it

Carroll coach Cal Neatherlin on how the game got away from the Tigers: "A bunch of things. We punted into the wind and shanked it pretty hard, but we stopped them and got called for a personal foul. They scored and we answered. We held them. There were a bunch of what ifs from the first half. We fumble. We miss a fourth-and-1. They get a couple of big plays. They have some dudes. They have a couple that we just don't match up with right now. We had to play really well to beat them and it didn't go our way.".

