Pratcher finishes 2nd on long jump, T-Wolves earn four medals at state meet

May 11—Camden Pratcher's fourth jump of 22-4.75 seemed to be enough to secure his second straight 6A state title before Broken Arrow's Kayleb Barnett made it 22-11.50 in his final attempt.

The Norman North senior finished as the 6A runner up in the long jump on Saturday at Western Heights High School. He was one of three Timberwolves from the boys and girls teams that ended up on the podium.

Senior Kinley Kite competed in three events on Saturday and finished in the top four in two of them. The Oklahoma Christian University commit ran the 1600-meter in 5:03.56, finishing just under three seconds behind eventual state champion Bella Nelson of Owasso.

Her fourth-place finish came in the 3200 meter race, where she finished in 11:04.64.

The Norman North boys had five athletes finish in the top five and three that earned medals. The Timberwolves finished eighth overall as a team with 44 points.

Curtis Miller ran the 300-meter hurdles and took third with a time of 38.49. He also had a seventh-place finish in the 100-meter race.

The Timberwolves' 4x200-meter relay team of Mason James, Josiah Jackson, Daniel Inoree and Miller took fifth place overall.

Ryan Jackson finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.47.

Tyler Deisering got bronze in the pole vault with his highest jump coming at 15-feet.

The Norman North girls took 17th place as a team with 11 team points.

The Norman High girls had two athletes finish inside the top 10. Payton Fox was ninth in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:19.00.

Jayla Taylor gave the Tigers a tied for sixth finish in the high jump.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com