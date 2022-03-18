Prankster Savagely Edits Kentucky's Wikipedia Page After Loss To Saint Peter's

A jokester cut basketball giant Kentucky down to size on Wikipedia after the No. 2 seed Wildcats lost to 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. (Take a look below.)

After the Peacocks stunned heavily favored Kentucky in overtime, 85-79, an amended paragraph appeared on the Kentucky basketball program’s page declaring Saint Peter’s the most successful college hoops power of all time.

The rogue parenthetical was quickly deleted, but it had already made its point.

“The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team is an American college basketball team that represents the University of Kentucky. Kentucky is the most successful NCAA Division I basketball program in history (except St Peters) in terms of both all-time wins (2,327) and all-time winning percentage (.765),” the page read. HuffPost captured a screenshot:

The Kentucky Wildcats' slightly doctored Wikipedia page. (Photo: HuffPost/Ron Dicker)

Saint Peter’s, a Jersey City, New Jersey, school of about 2,000 students or so, had never won an NCAA Tournament game. What a way to get a first victory, even if Wikipedia wouldn’t recognize the proud Peacocks as the greatest ever.

Not that the faithful care. Watch Saint Peter’s students erupt in unbridled joy. March Madness indeed.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

