Praise continues to roll in for Aggies’ quarterback Conner Weigman’s starting debut

It was undeniable from the first drive of the game, Conner Weigman is different. In a good way. The Aggies offense had struggled all year to put drives together and struggled even more to put the ball in the end zone, especially through the air, but on Saturday night, against a really good Ole Miss team, Weigman led the Aggies on back-to-back scoring drives to start the game.

By the end of the game, the Aggies, led by their new quarterback, had finally broken through the 24 point glass ceiling that they could not clear for almost a year’s worth of games against FBS opponents, and Weigman himself put together a performance that no Aggie quarterback had matched in nearly a decade.

The praise for the young signal caller started early in the game, and has continued long afterwards, lets take a look at some of the notable mentions.

Texas A&M True-Freshman QB Conner Weigman had the highest single game grade of any offensive player this season on the Aggies roster. His 87.5 overall grade against Ole Miss is the highest grade in the FBS by a true-freshman quarterback in a single game this season (min. 15 DB) — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallLevyOn3) October 30, 2022

The Texas A&M offense looked much different with Conner Weigman: – First time the Aggies scored 28 against a FBS team since 2021

– First A&M QB to throw for 300+ against an FBS team since 2020

– Tempo! 2.61 plays per minute with him and 2.12 without himhttps://t.co/QoIIVA5Dao — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) October 31, 2022

woke up thinking about conner weigman pic.twitter.com/728wgrl8oX — string (@propjoesays) October 31, 2022

The last A&M QB to throw for more yards than Conner Weigman's 338 last night was Kellen Mond against South Carolina in 2018 (353). To top it with 4 TDs and no INTs? Nick Starkel in the 2017 bowl game (400). — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) October 30, 2022

Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman was the second-highest graded quarterback in the SEC in Week 9 per PFF, with an 87.5 grade on the night. In his first start, the true freshman threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns, completing 64% of his passes pic.twitter.com/MzTak4mbHA — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) October 30, 2022

