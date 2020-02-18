All-out brawl breaks out at end of Jackson State-Prairie View A&M basketball game

Things got heated at the end of a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Monday. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A mid-major basketball game erupted into a major brawl at the end of regulation on Monday, as several players from Prairie View A&M and Jackson State got into physical altercations.

The chaos appeared to start as players went through the handshake line at the end of a game that featured a hard foul in the final minute. A technical foul was called on Jackson State’s Jayveous McKinnis, which helped seal Prairie View’s 70-61 win.

WOAH. An all out brawl occurred at the end of Prairie View A&M v. Jackson State.



ESPN’s broadcast identified Jackson State guard Khalil Spencer as an instigator in the brawl. Fights appeared to emerge all over the court as coaches attempted to stop the violence.

More video from ESPN showed Jackson State’s Dontelius Ross appear to take exception to either harsh words or an incidental shoulder bump from Prairie View’s Darius Williams during postgame handshakes. Ross lunged for Williams only to be restrained by teammates and a police officer.

Things only escalated from there.

