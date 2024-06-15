New Prairie holds off late-charging Brebeuf to win Class 3A state baseball championship

INDIANAPOLIS -- One week after a miraculous seventh inning produced a go-ahead four-run rally, the Brebeuf Jesuit baseball team found itself in position to put together another miracle at Victory Field.

Trailing by five with the bases loaded in the seventh inning, the Braves were once again a few hits away from tying up the score or taking the lead. With dominant starter Tyson Greenwood out of the game, New Prairie reliever Joe Kinney closed the door, getting the final three outs and sealing a 7-2 Class 3A state title victory for the Cougars.

Brebeuf Jesuit Braves Ethan Norris (7) throws the ball during the IHSAA class 3A baseball state championship game against the New Prairie Cougars, Friday, June 14, 2024, at Victory Field in Indianapolis. New Prairie Cougars won 7-2.

The win is New Prairie's first-ever baseball state title.

"When the bases were loaded, I had no doubt that we'd come through," Brebeuf designated hitter Aidan Holtzapple said. " It really came down to us executing the little things. ... In this game, we weren't able to do it two times in a row.

"We were close. We all trust each other. We were all on our feet, we kept the energy the whole time up."

The timely hits Brebeuf produced in the semistate championship game against Evansville Memorial were not in the cards Friday night. The Braves managed just five hits and left 10 runners on base. Greenwood struck out seven over six innings. Kinney added two strikeouts in his lone inning.

Shaky fielding plagued Brebeuf early. Both of the Cougars first two runs came home because of errors. With runners on second and third in the fourth inning, Holtzapple drove in two with a single past the New Prairie shortstop, tying the game at 2-2.

Reed Robinson responded with a two-run single in the bottom half of the inning, putting New Prairie on top for good. Robinson led the Cougars going 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Jordan Davis added two hits and two RBI.

Jackson Rinebold smashed a line drive over the New Prairie right fielder for a triple in the third. Will Loftus went 2-for-4 with a double. Nate Sobek added two singles. Senior Christian Forniss got the start for Brebeuf. The lefty allowed four earned runs over four innings, striking out five. Maverick Geske pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out two.

"We wanted to be here, and we've done it before," Forniss said on the comeback that fell short. "We could have come back. We have the heart to do it, it just didn't work out for us this time."

After the game, every member of the Brebeuf program exchanged hugs, and the Braves seniors waved farewell to the supporters who came down to Victory Field to cheer them on.

Brebeuf coach Wes Neese said the seniors set the standard for what a championship team should be through their hard work and dedication. They showed what a never-quit attitude can do, and despite losing the championship, this season is one everyone can be proud of.

"They never quit all year," Neese said. "They have done nothing but scrap and fight. ... They've done everything they can to keep this season alive and fought and fought.

"Even though we didn't play our best baseball today they competed their butts off. (Greenwood) was unbelievable. (New Prairie) deserved to win I tip my cap to them for an unbelievable season."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IHSAA Baseball: New Prairie beats Brebeuf Jesuit for first state title