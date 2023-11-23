Practicing on Thanksgiving a special occasion for Fairmont Senior, North Marion football

Nov. 23—FAIRMONT — Thanksgiving football. The term usually invokes ideas of the Dallas Cowboys or the Detroit Lions playing Thursday afternoon into the evening to which one might take a food induced nap on the couch.

In West Virginia, it's a special day of football practice for teams that make it to the semifinals of the WVSSAC playoffs. Fairmont Senior and North Marion both reached the penultimate postseason games this year, something only a select few have the chance to every year.

"It's an honor," Fairmont Senior Head Coach Nick Bartic. "You have to earn Thanksgiving practice. There's only 12 teams in the state to get to do it. Last year, we didn't for the first time in a while, and that stung. Our guys were really committed to getting back to this point."

The sting came from the quarterfinal loss to Independence, who Fairmont Senior will play again in the upcoming semifinal. It was the first time since 2014 the Polar Bears didn't make the semifinals.

North Marion makes it back to the semifinals after losing to Independence in the semifinals last year. It's the first time the Huskies are in back-to-back semifinals since 1996-97.

"It's something that [the players] enjoyed last year, and it's something that very few teams get an opportunity to do," North Marion Head Coach Daran Hays said. "There's coaches that go a whole career without getting to do this. To do it in back-to-back years is pretty exceptional."

About 10% of the 112 high school football teams in West Virginia get to practice Thanksgiving week, and as Hays pointed out, teams that had a bye week the last week of the season and didn't qualify for the postseason haven't played in nearly a month.

Practicing throughout the whole week of Thanksgiving brings about special occasions for both teams. At the end of its Monday practice, Fairmont Senior players enjoyed snow cones from a Kona Ice truck, courtesy of the team's booster members.

Hays said practices during the week are staggered, with some in the morning, others in the evening, to allow the hunters on the team opportunities to hunt at the time of their choosing. He added that it's good for recovery too during a long season and even a break from school.

"It's really atypical for us in a regular year, but it does happen in the preseason, so it has that vibe to it," Hays said. "It's good for recovery, it's good for relaxation. In terms of school in general, from August until November is a grind. I think they've had like two days off of school.... So it's a much need break. It's also an opportunity to focus on football and family, and that's really important."

The practice on the day of Thanksgiving is special too. Both teams practice in the morning, and according to Bartic, Fairmont Senior's practice ends with a junior varsity Turkey Bowl to have fun on the holiday.

"We have a solid Thanksgiving practice," Bartic said. "We end it with a JV Turkey Bowl, so we also have some fun with it too. But ultimately, it's an honor and privilege to be able to do it, and our guys have earned it."

For players like North Marion senior receiver Landon Frey, the Thanksgiving practice means spending time with two of his favorite groups of people: his real family and his football family.

"It's just big because we get to take that next step as a program, and we get to have special moments like dinner together and stuff," Frey said. "Just being with your second family, being with two families on Thanksgiving is better than being with one in my opinion, so that's a big part of it."

