Practice? Talking about practice? Finally yes for Heat and Terry Rozier

MIAMI – And on the 18th day, Terry Rozier practiced.

Acquired Jan. 23 from the Charlotte Hornets, it wasn’t until Friday that Rozier had his first full practice with the Miami Heat.

The session at Kaseya Center ahead of Sunday’s nationally televised game against the Boston Celtics left the 29-year-old guard feeling in a better place.

“This is our first one,” Rozier said with a smile, while still dripping sweat. “It feels good just to get up and down with these guys and put a lot more things in that we can get better at in the game. So it was good to get up and down with the guys.”

Until Friday, Rozier had been limited to game-day half-speed walkthroughs or voluntary sessions with the team’s younger players.

Working at speed allowed the versatile guard to run through sets without risk of penalty for a misstep.

“Just doing things with pace, actually going over the plays and stuff like,” he said of his ongoing tutorials. “Not like when we call a play in the game, somebody’s got to tell me where to go. With time, it will get better. I’m just happy we got to get up and down today.”

While the current three-day break has allowed for a degree of an exhale, what follows the next three games should further ease the transition, with the Heat idle for eight days during their Feb. 15-22 All-Star break.

“It’s going to help me chill out and find a spot,” Rozier said. “I’ve been trying to find a spot down here. Things have been great. I’m blessed. I have no complaints. Things couldn’t be better.”

The day after

With the Heat making their move for Rozier two weeks ago, it made for a quiet NBA trading deadline on Thursday for the Heat.

Asked if he sensed an exhale Friday from his players, coach Erik Spoelstra said, “probably.”

But he said there already had been a sense of relief with the team having won four of its last five in the wake of a seven-game losing streak.

“I felt a great energy the last 10 days regardless,” Spoelstra said. “And the vet guys understand it’s a business and this time of year can just be really crazy and all the rumors and everything out there.

“But I think more so in our house, I think everybody’s just excited about these final 30 games and the possibilities with our team now.”

Ready for liftoff

Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. on Friday spoke of the Slam Dunk contest during All-Star Weekend after formally being named Thursday to the Feb. 17 competition.

“I was very excited when I got that call, when they offered me a spot to participate, something that I’ve always been a fan of my entire life, watching the All-Star Weekend,” he said. “The dunk contest is something that you always look forward to. So for them to be able to hand out an invitation to me is really special.”

Also named to the competition were Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Knicks forward Jacob Toppin and G League player Matt McClung, the winner of last year’s contest.

Jaquez previously won a dunk contest while in high school. He was asked Friday if he had more hops then or now.

“I heard the adrenaline for the dunk contest is unlike anything people have ever felt, at least that’s what they’re telling me,” he said. “So we’ll see, we’ll see.”

Jaquez has been back for two weeks since missing six games with a strained left groin.

“It’s something that we’re still monitoring,” he said, “but I’m 100 percent. I’m good. So no real worry about that.”

Highsmith statement

Forward Haywood Highsmith was back at practice Friday after missing Wednesday night’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs following a Tuesday night car crash that left him uninjured but another motorist critically injured. Highsmith was cited for careless driving and issued a citation.

Highsmith did not comment Friday, with his agent, Jerry Dianis, issuing a statement Thursday that read:

“On his way home after the Miami Heat game against the Orlando Magic, Haywood Highsmith was involved in a car accident that injured one person. At approximately 11:20 pm, Haywood struck a pedestrian pushing an unlit disabled car down the middle of a dark road. Haywood immediately rushed to help the person pushing the car who had been injured. Haywood assisted a bystander who applied a tourniquet to the injury and stayed on the scene talking to the injured man offering words of comfort until an ambulance took him to the hospital. Mr. Highsmith had not consumed alcohol or drugs and was not speeding. This was an unfortunate accident. We have been notified that the person sustained significant injuries but is in stable condition. Haywood and his family are praying for him. Haywood is of course shaken by this and appreciates the support and prayers he has received from the Miami Heat and fans. We will have no further comment.”