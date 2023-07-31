Practice starts on Monday for most local high school football, volleyball teams

Jul. 30—Summer is officially over for many local high school football and volleyball players starting on Monday.

That's when most high school football and volleyball teams in the local area are allowed to start 2023 workouts.

As per University Interscholastic League rules, football practice starts with conditioning but without contact equipment except for helmets and no contact activities are allowed.

These guidelines are for Classes A up through 4A, plus 5As and 6As that did not go through spring training.

The Greenville Lions went through spring training so their first football practice isn't scheduled to start until 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 7., their annual Midnight Madness.

The Lions will have a football camp for incoming Greenville Independent School District third through ninth graders from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday through Thursday. It is a free camp.

Royse City, entering in its second season in Class 6A, chose not to have spring training and will start practice on Monday.

The football teams from A to 4A, plus Royse City can begin practices in shells (helmet, shorts, shoulder pads and padded girdles) starting on Wednesday but still no "player to player contact activities."

Player to player contact will be allowed starting on Friday and then full-contact practices are allowed in football starting on Saturday.

These practices are to get the football teams ready for their season openers on Aug. 25.

Volleyball practices start on Monday for most of the local teams though the Greenville Lady Lions' first workouts are planned for Tuesday from 9 to 11:15 a.m. and from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m for the first three days of practice.

Friday is the date for the first volleyball scrimmages. The season can start for volleyball teams on Aug. 7.

The Caddo Mills Foxes will head into football practice with a No. 20 state ranking in Class 4A, Division II as selected by "Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine." The Foxes, who went 11-1 last season, lost some talented skill position players to graduation but return Alfonso Gonzales, who passed for 708 yards and eight touchdowns last season, rushed for 831 yards and 15 TDs and caught 18 passes for 184 yards and one TD.

Wolfe City, Campbell and Greenville Christian will start practices with new head coaches.

Brad Smithey, who previously coached at West Oso in Corpus Christi, is Wolfe City's head coach. Wolfe City is shooting for its 12th straight trip to the playoffs.

Preston Compton has moved up from defensive coordinator to become Campbell's new head coach. Compton is the son of Texas A&M-Commerce Hall of Fame wide receiver Gary Campton.

Todd Barnes, also a former defensive coordinator, is the new head football coach of the Greenville Christian Eagles. He's taking over from Larry Uland, who is now coaching at Cornerstone in McKinney. Barnes was on the staff when the Eagles won four six-man state football titles.

Quinlan Ford will no doubt work on its running game a lot in practice. The Panthers led the nation in rushing in 2021, averaging 476.1 yards rushing per game. Last year they rushed for 315.7 yards per game, still among the state's leaders and return Zalen Morales, who ran for 1,718 yards and 19 TDs.

The Celeste Blue Devils will be shooting for another playoff trip as they prepare for the tough District 8-2A-II that includes state-ranked Santo, Collinsville and Muenster.

Tom Dracos is back again to lead the Cumby Trojans. He returned to Cumby for last season after coaching as an assistant at Cuero in South Tecas.

Royse City's Bulldogs surprised many by making it to the playoffs and winning a bi-district game after moving up from 5A to 6A. The Bulldogs will be facing their former head coach Rodney Webb when they take on Rockwall-Heath in District 10-6A play.