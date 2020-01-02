From practice squad to fan favorite, Boston Scott hasn't changed

When he's asked the question, Eagles running back Boston Scott gets a bashful grin.

Yes, he's well aware he's become a fan favorite.

"I appreciate the support," Scott said. "I've seen some memes on social media. People tag me and stuff. I think that's funny."

It's been quite a month for the Eagles' 24-year-old running back. Up until the first Giants game on Dec. 9, Scott didn't have much of a role on offense. But in the four-game win streak, he's been a huge factor. And Eagles fans have taken notice.

In the last four games, Scott has 350 yards from scrimmage (87.5 per game) and is coming off the best game of his NFL career in a win that clinched the NFC East.

Aside from his production, why have Eagles fans connected with him?

"I don't know," Scott said. "I guess I've been through a lot getting to this point. I don't know. I'm just doing my job and trying to stay true to myself."

Perhaps it's for his style of play. Scott is an exciting player. At 5-foot-6, he has a very similar build to Darren Sproles and those comparisons are impossible to avoid.

Or maybe Scott is right. Maybe there's something about a former sixth-round pick who started the season on the practice squad and as the Eagles' fifth option at the position making the most of his opportunity.

His teammate and friend Greg Ward thinks he knows why.

"He's a great guy, great competitor," Ward said. "He works extremely hard. Very respected around here. He's just the type of guy you want on your team."

Whatever the reason, there's no denying that Eagles fans love them some Boston Scott right now. Even though Scott describes himself as a "homebody," he has noticed that fans are recognizing him more and more whenever he does venture out in the city.

It has to be a wild spot to be in. The guy went from not even getting a touch on Dec. 1 to being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 17 performance in a must-win game to get into the playoffs.

Oh yeah, Scott also seems to be a favorite of his teammates too.

"How cool is that?" Carson Wentz said about Scott being named Player of the Week.

Scott said he appreciates the accolades from his 138-yard game against the Giants but isn't reveling in his newfound fame and success. He's focused on the Seahawks this weekend.

Just another sign of his maturity. Ever since Scott was called up from the practice squad in October, none of these moments have seemed to big for him. Scott credits running backs coach Duce Staley for that. Even when Scott was still on the practice squad, Duce was treating him like he was going to play that week. That prepared him for his current role.

The Eagles knew a little bit of what they had in Scott before the last month, but he's exceeded all expectations.

"Just seeing him in those big moments is exciting," Wentz said. "We've kind of always known he was a dynamic out-in-space type of guy but you can only see so many of those things in practice. So when you've got real live reps with guys bearing down on you in the open field full speed, I mean, some of the things he's been able to do is pretty impressive."

It's no wonder he's a popular guy right now.

