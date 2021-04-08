PRACTICE: Ryan Newman Sets The Pace At Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ryan Newman hasn’t won a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race since 2011. And the tour hasn’t been to Martinsville Speedway since 2010.

The return of the tour to the historic flat half-mile may suit the NASCAR Cup Series star. Newman piloted the No. 53 Curb Records Chevrolet to the top of the charts Thursday in the one and half hour practice session.

Newman’s time of 18.698 came late in the session and he was the only driver to break the 19-second mark.

Tyler Rypkema was second fastest at 19.573 seconds, followed by Kyle Ebersole at 18.876. JB Fortin and Ronnie Williams were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Patrick Emerling, Justin Bonsignore, Eric Goodale, Ryan Preece and Craig Lutz completed the top 10.

Newman won four of his first eight NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts at Bristol Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway between 2008-11. Since, his best finish is a runner-up at New Hampshire in 2013 and a third third two years ago.

Qualifying is at 6 p.m. ET, with the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 at 8 p.m. The race will stream live on TrackPass on NBC Gold and air on MRN Radio.