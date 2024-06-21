Advertisement

Practice results: Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Mohegan Sun 100

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

  • Practice results

Pos

No.

Name

Sponsor

Best Tm

Best Speed

In Lap

Laps

Diff

1

40

Ryan Preece

Race Choice/Flamingo Motorsports/Mizzy Construction

28.832

132.103

13

31

2

51

Justin Bonsignore

Phoenix Communications, Inc.

28.837

132.08

32

33

0.005

3

89

Matt Swanson

Cervaolos Auto/Casella Snowplows/Mully’s Auto Repair

28.892

131.829

28

35

0.06

4

3

Jake Johnson

Propane Plus/Lin’s Propane Trucks

28.897

131.806

28

32

0.065

5

56

Trevor Catalano*

Catalano Motorsports

28.937

131.624

31

41

0.105

6

16

Ron Silk

Blue Mountain Machine/Future Homes

29.02

131.247

27

42

0.188

7

22

Kyle Bonsignore

Chalew Performance/MTT/Munns Auto

29.024

131.229

20

20

0.192

8

58

Eric Goodale

GAF Roofing

29.028

131.211

19

23

0.196

9

64

Austin Beers

G&G Electrical Supply/Dell Electric

29.049

131.116

22

41

0.217

10

7

Doug Coby

Baldwin Automotive

29.057

131.08

20

27

0.225

11

44

Chase Dowling

Harshaw Paving/Olivas Market

29.059

131.071

13

30

0.227

12

79

Jonathan McKennedy

Christopher’s Towing

29.133

130.738

31

33

0.301

13

06

Sam Rameau

Rameau Family Motorsports

29.147

130.676

20

34

0.315

14

46

Craig Lutz

Riverhead Building Supply

29.147

130.676

27

39

0.315

15

70

Andy Seuss

Rockingham Boat

29.178

130.537

18

24

0.346

16

54

Tommy Catalano

FX Caprara

29.183

130.514

42

42

0.351

17

32

Tyler Rypkema

Musco Lighting/Northeast Drilling

29.277

130.095

40

44

0.445

18

00

Andy Jankowiak

KLAS Motorsports/Florida Safety Systems

29.292

130.029

25

36

0.46

19

38

Luke Baldwin*

Pace-O-Matic/S&S Racing/Mohawk

29.313

129.936

40

47

0.481

20

14

Bobby Santos

Advantage Trucks/Anastasi Trucking/Anastasi Trucking

29.319

129.909

27

28

0.487

21

4

Tim Connolly

Connolly Companies, LLC

29.336

129.834

18

29

0.504

22

1

Patrick Emerling

Fleetworks Inc

29.342

129.807

21

25

0.51

23

17

Anthony Nocella

Xtreme Racing/Sekor Machine/Zilinski Heating & Cooling

29.428

129.428

20

23

0.596

24

43

Matthew Kimball

J&M Towing and Recovery/Poodlack Wealth Mgmt

29.511

129.064

33

37

0.679

25

15

Joey Cipriano III*

Dependable Energy & Bass Plating

29.554

128.876

15

17

0.722

26

84

Tyler Catalano*

Catalano Motorsports

29.686

128.303

30

39

0.854

27

8

John-Michael Shenette*

Eighty-Two Services

29.991

126.998

19

42

1.159

28

28

Mike Marshall*

MLM Diagnostics/Jusczak Electric

30.191

126.157

25

30

1.359

29

18

Ken Heagy

Buoy One Seafood & Restaurant

30.363

125.442

15

15

1.531

30

26

Gary McDonald

Lakeland Avenue Landscape Supply

30.906

123.238

19

21

2.074

31

01

Melissa Fifield

Pine Knoll Auto Sales

33.524

113.614

20

22

4.692