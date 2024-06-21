Practice results: Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Mohegan Sun 100
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Practice results
Pos
No.
Name
Sponsor
Best Tm
Best Speed
In Lap
Laps
Diff
1
40
Ryan Preece
Race Choice/Flamingo Motorsports/Mizzy Construction
28.832
132.103
13
31
—
2
51
Justin Bonsignore
Phoenix Communications, Inc.
28.837
132.08
32
33
0.005
3
89
Matt Swanson
Cervaolos Auto/Casella Snowplows/Mully’s Auto Repair
28.892
131.829
28
35
0.06
4
3
Jake Johnson
Propane Plus/Lin’s Propane Trucks
28.897
131.806
28
32
0.065
5
56
Trevor Catalano*
Catalano Motorsports
28.937
131.624
31
41
0.105
6
16
Ron Silk
Blue Mountain Machine/Future Homes
29.02
131.247
27
42
0.188
7
22
Kyle Bonsignore
Chalew Performance/MTT/Munns Auto
29.024
131.229
20
20
0.192
8
58
Eric Goodale
GAF Roofing
29.028
131.211
19
23
0.196
9
64
Austin Beers
G&G Electrical Supply/Dell Electric
29.049
131.116
22
41
0.217
10
7
Doug Coby
Baldwin Automotive
29.057
131.08
20
27
0.225
11
44
Chase Dowling
Harshaw Paving/Olivas Market
29.059
131.071
13
30
0.227
12
79
Jonathan McKennedy
Christopher’s Towing
29.133
130.738
31
33
0.301
13
06
Sam Rameau
Rameau Family Motorsports
29.147
130.676
20
34
0.315
14
46
Craig Lutz
Riverhead Building Supply
29.147
130.676
27
39
0.315
15
70
Andy Seuss
Rockingham Boat
29.178
130.537
18
24
0.346
16
54
Tommy Catalano
FX Caprara
29.183
130.514
42
42
0.351
17
32
Tyler Rypkema
Musco Lighting/Northeast Drilling
29.277
130.095
40
44
0.445
18
00
Andy Jankowiak
KLAS Motorsports/Florida Safety Systems
29.292
130.029
25
36
0.46
19
38
Luke Baldwin*
Pace-O-Matic/S&S Racing/Mohawk
29.313
129.936
40
47
0.481
20
14
Bobby Santos
Advantage Trucks/Anastasi Trucking/Anastasi Trucking
29.319
129.909
27
28
0.487
21
4
Tim Connolly
Connolly Companies, LLC
29.336
129.834
18
29
0.504
22
1
Patrick Emerling
Fleetworks Inc
29.342
129.807
21
25
0.51
23
17
Anthony Nocella
Xtreme Racing/Sekor Machine/Zilinski Heating & Cooling
29.428
129.428
20
23
0.596
24
43
Matthew Kimball
J&M Towing and Recovery/Poodlack Wealth Mgmt
29.511
129.064
33
37
0.679
25
15
Joey Cipriano III*
Dependable Energy & Bass Plating
29.554
128.876
15
17
0.722
26
84
Tyler Catalano*
Catalano Motorsports
29.686
128.303
30
39
0.854
27
8
John-Michael Shenette*
Eighty-Two Services
29.991
126.998
19
42
1.159
28
28
Mike Marshall*
MLM Diagnostics/Jusczak Electric
30.191
126.157
25
30
1.359
29
18
Ken Heagy
Buoy One Seafood & Restaurant
30.363
125.442
15
15
1.531
30
26
Gary McDonald
Lakeland Avenue Landscape Supply
30.906
123.238
19
21
2.074
31
01
Melissa Fifield
Pine Knoll Auto Sales
33.524
113.614
20
22
4.692