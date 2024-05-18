Advertisement
Practice results: Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200 at Riverhead Raceway

brandon white
·2 min read

Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200

Riverhead Raceway

  • Practice results

Pos

No.

Name

Sponsor

Best Tm

Best Speed

In Lap

Laps

Diff

1

46

Craig Lutz

Riverhead Building Supply

11.889

75.7

19

20

2

81

Mark Stewart*

Cromer’s Market/Keith Grimes

11.907

75.586

17

19

0.018

3

16

Ron Silk

Blue Mountain Machine/Future Homes

11.917

75.522

19

19

0.028

4

22

Kyle Bonsignore

Chalew Performance/MTT/Munns Auto

11.946

75.339

17

17

0.057

5

1

Patrick Emerling

Fleetworks Inc

11.95

75.314

19

28

0.061

6

49

Chris Young*

Earth’s Splendor

11.959

75.257

29

29

0.07

7

66

Timmy Solomito

USNE Power/Kennedy Realty

11.962

75.238

17

19

0.073

8

24

Justin Brown

Kennedy LI Realty/Motorcycle Mike Esq.

11.972

75.175

19

21

0.083

9

3

Jake Johnson

Propane Plus/Lin’s Propane Trucks

11.975

75.157

17

19

0.086

10

64

Austin Beers

G&G Electrical Supply/Dell Electric

11.975

75.157

19

27

0.086

11

96

Matthew Brode*

Peter Clark Motorsports

11.991

75.056

16

18

0.102

12

00

Tom Rogers

BNP Machine/SSRP

12.001

74.994

17

17

0.112

13

60

Matt Hirschman

Elite

12.002

74.988

29

29

0.113

14

56

Trevor Catalano*

Catalano Motorsports

12.028

74.825

22

30

0.139

15

19

Anthony Sesely

Franzosa Trucking Co/Karchner Warehousing

12.059

74.633

24

25

0.17

16

51

Justin Bonsignore

Phoenix Communications, Inc.

12.061

74.621

19

30

0.172

17

2

J.R. Bertuccio

Gershow Recycling

12.067

74.584

16

17

0.178

18

7

Doug Coby

Baldwin Automotive

12.069

74.571

17

19

0.18

19

32

Tyler Rypkema

Musco Lighting/Northeast Drilling

12.072

74.553

21

21

0.183

20

54

Tommy Catalano

FX Caprara

12.087

74.46

20

22

0.198

21

34

JB Fortin

A&R Material/CYA Screen Print/Johns Fuel Oil

12.1

74.38

18

18

0.211

22

18

Ken Heagy

Buoy One Seafood & Restaurant

12.185

73.861

6

19

0.296

23

84

Tyler Catalano*

Catalano Motorsports

12.231

73.584

21

29

0.342

24

02

Allan Pedersen*

Checker/Won Manufacturing

12.255

73.439

18

19

0.366

25

05

John Beatty, Jr.

Elite Sound Studios Inc.

12.262

73.397

15

18

0.373

26

88

Roger  Turbush

Rheem

12.272

73.338

10

10

0.383

27

45

Jack Handley, Jr.*

Hydro Action/Suffolk Precast

12.304

73.147

24

24

0.415

28

4

Tim Connolly

Connolly Companies, LLC

12.507

71.96

16

17

0.618

29

26

Gary McDonald

Lakeland Avenue Landscape Supply

12.686

70.944

16

17

0.797

30

01

Melissa Fifield

Pine Knoll Auto Sales

12.785

70.395

27

27

0.896