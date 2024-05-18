Practice results: Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200 at Riverhead Raceway
Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200
Riverhead Raceway
Practice results
Pos
No.
Name
Sponsor
Best Tm
Best Speed
In Lap
Laps
Diff
1
46
Craig Lutz
Riverhead Building Supply
11.889
75.7
19
20
2
81
Mark Stewart*
Cromer’s Market/Keith Grimes
11.907
75.586
17
19
0.018
3
16
Ron Silk
Blue Mountain Machine/Future Homes
11.917
75.522
19
19
0.028
4
22
Kyle Bonsignore
Chalew Performance/MTT/Munns Auto
11.946
75.339
17
17
0.057
5
1
Patrick Emerling
Fleetworks Inc
11.95
75.314
19
28
0.061
6
49
Chris Young*
Earth’s Splendor
11.959
75.257
29
29
0.07
7
66
Timmy Solomito
USNE Power/Kennedy Realty
11.962
75.238
17
19
0.073
8
24
Justin Brown
Kennedy LI Realty/Motorcycle Mike Esq.
11.972
75.175
19
21
0.083
9
3
Jake Johnson
Propane Plus/Lin’s Propane Trucks
11.975
75.157
17
19
0.086
10
64
Austin Beers
G&G Electrical Supply/Dell Electric
11.975
75.157
19
27
0.086
11
96
Matthew Brode*
Peter Clark Motorsports
11.991
75.056
16
18
0.102
12
00
Tom Rogers
BNP Machine/SSRP
12.001
74.994
17
17
0.112
13
60
Matt Hirschman
Elite
12.002
74.988
29
29
0.113
14
56
Trevor Catalano*
Catalano Motorsports
12.028
74.825
22
30
0.139
15
19
Anthony Sesely
Franzosa Trucking Co/Karchner Warehousing
12.059
74.633
24
25
0.17
16
51
Justin Bonsignore
Phoenix Communications, Inc.
12.061
74.621
19
30
0.172
17
2
J.R. Bertuccio
Gershow Recycling
12.067
74.584
16
17
0.178
18
7
Doug Coby
Baldwin Automotive
12.069
74.571
17
19
0.18
19
32
Tyler Rypkema
Musco Lighting/Northeast Drilling
12.072
74.553
21
21
0.183
20
54
Tommy Catalano
FX Caprara
12.087
74.46
20
22
0.198
21
34
JB Fortin
A&R Material/CYA Screen Print/Johns Fuel Oil
12.1
74.38
18
18
0.211
22
18
Ken Heagy
Buoy One Seafood & Restaurant
12.185
73.861
6
19
0.296
23
84
Tyler Catalano*
Catalano Motorsports
12.231
73.584
21
29
0.342
24
02
Allan Pedersen*
Checker/Won Manufacturing
12.255
73.439
18
19
0.366
25
05
John Beatty, Jr.
Elite Sound Studios Inc.
12.262
73.397
15
18
0.373
26
88
Roger Turbush
Rheem
12.272
73.338
10
10
0.383
27
45
Jack Handley, Jr.*
Hydro Action/Suffolk Precast
12.304
73.147
24
24
0.415
28
4
Tim Connolly
Connolly Companies, LLC
12.507
71.96
16
17
0.618
29
26
Gary McDonald
Lakeland Avenue Landscape Supply
12.686
70.944
16
17
0.797
30
01
Melissa Fifield
Pine Knoll Auto Sales
12.785
70.395
27
27
0.896