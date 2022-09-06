Practice participation will determine Diontae Johnson’s availability this week

We now know for certain that Mitch Trubisky will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers against the Bengals this weekend, but it remains unclear if wide receiver Diontae Johnson will be available to catch his passes.

Johnson hurt his shoulder during the team’s final preseason game. Head coach Mike Tomlin said at the time that Johnson might have returned had it been a regular season game, but he wasn’t willing to say on Tuesday that Johnson will be able to play in the season opener.

Tomlin said at his press conference that “participation will be our guide” to Johnson’s availability and the team’s first injury report of the season on Wednesday will be the first hint about how things look on that front.

Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Miles Boykin, Steven Sims, and Gunner Olszewski are the other wideouts in Pittsburgh.

