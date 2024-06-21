PPIHC holds Fan Fest in downtown Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) is holding Fan Fest in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday, June 21 for its 102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Fan Fest will feature Freestyle Motorcross shows, the opportunity for autographs with PPIHC competitors, and a Hill Climb Hero Beer Garden with downtown breweries.

The event is free to the public and will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.