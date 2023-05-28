PPF ranks Giants’ Andrew Thomas among NFL’s best tackles

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas has come a long way since his rocky rookie season that had many questioning whether or not he was a bust.

That skepticism ultimately proved far too premature as Thomas not only improved as a sophomore but has now established himself as one of the league’s very best after three seasons.

In 2022, Thomas had his best campaign to date, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors. He was also the Pro Bowl’s most-glaring snub.

Luckily for Thomas, he’s not too worried about accolades and honors.

“For me, I’m trying to get better every day regardless of the accolades,” Thomas told reporters at the team’s OTAs on Thursday. “Obviously, you want accolades, and you want to be the best, but you don’t get there by worrying about that. You get there by working every day to get better, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Worried about it or not, Thomas received another feather for his cap this week. He was ranked among the NFL’s best tackles by Pro Football Focus.

4. ANDREW THOMAS, NEW YORK GIANTS A rough rookie season has long since been forgotten about, with Thomas growing into a top-five NFL tackle in his third season in the league. We’ve seen him improve every season, both as a run blocker and a pass blocker, ranking seventh at the position with an 81.0 PFF run-blocking grade and third with an 89.9 PFF pass-blocking grade last year.

The only tackles ranked higher than Thomas were Laremy Tunsil and future Hall of Famers, Lane Johnson and Trent Williams.

Comparatively, two of Thomas’ 2020 NFL draft counterparts, Jedrick Wills and Mekhi Becton, were not ranked at all. Tristan Wirfs ranked No. 7 overall.

