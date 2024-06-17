Poyer returns for football camp, golf event

Jordan Poyer’s football camp at CMH Field got off to a late start on Saturday morning as the All-Pro safety spent time signing autographs after a surge in registrations.

People, many decked out in Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills jerseys, got a chance to meet the NFL star and watch the veteran put young campers through a series of drills with the help of former and current Astoria High School football players.

“The kids had a great time spending the day with Jordan. He’s so great with the kids,” Astoria athletic director Howard Rub said. “We had some hiccups because we got flooded with some late registration, so it was an interesting sight seeing cars backed up on Williamsport Road. But it’s a good problem to have.”

Poyer, an Astoria High School graduate who played college football at Oregon State University, took the time to meet and sign autographs for every person in line.

“The crowd is a tribute to Jordan — this is who he is,” Rub said. “He’s been that his whole life.”

Poyer signed with the Dolphins after spending the past seven seasons with the Bills. Before Buffalo, he played four seasons with the Cleveland Browns after initially being drafted and playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The adjustment to Miami has been good so far,” Poyer said. “I love the warm weather. It’s been a cool transition meeting my teammates, coaches and just getting acclimated to the organization in south Florida. I love Miami and really excited about the opportunity I have down there to play football.”

Through his football camp and golf tournament, Poyer gets the chance to return home and give back to his community.

He said he wants to continue to “be the best version of myself that I can, continue to be a light for those in need. Football isn’t who I am, it’s what I do right now because I love playing, but there will be a certain time when that game will end and I’ll be excited for my next chapter, whatever that is.”

On Friday, Poyer held an 18-hole golf event at Gearhart Golf Links. He was joined on the course by NFL players Von Miller, Micah Hyde and former University of Oregon safety Jevon Holland, as well as people from the community.