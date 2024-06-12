Poyer golf tournament, football camp planned for weekend

Astoria is preparing for another Jordan Poyer weekend.

The Astoria High School graduate and All-Pro NFL safety returns to the North Coast for his annual golf tournament and football camp.

Poyer cleats

Jordan Poyer’s annual golf tournament and football camp are set for this weekend.

This year’s events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The golf tournament is set for the Gearhart Golf Links from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. The football camp will be at CMH Field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Check-in for Saturday’s football camp begins at 8 a.m., with a picture and autograph session at 9 a.m. before the camp starts.

Sign-ups for Saturday’s football camp can be paid online at jpoyer.com or in person at the event.

All the proceeds will go toward the Jordan Poyer Foundation. The foundation was established to help people suffering from mental health and substance abuse challenges.

Poyer, who played college football at Oregon State University, was released by the Buffalo Bills this year and signed with the Miami Dolphins.