When powers St. Xavier, Trinity clash Friday in 6A playoff game, something has to give

With a six-game winning streak, the Trinity High School football team has established itself as a top contender for the Class 6A state championship.

It’s been quite the turnaround for the Shamrocks since mid-September, when a 37-20 loss at Male left them with a 2-3 record and searching for answers.

“What we struggled with early in the year was, ‘What is our identity? Who are we?’” Trinity coach Jay Cobb said.

The Shamrocks have found it behind the rocket right arm of freshman quarterback Zane Johnson and the running of senior tailback Clint Sansbury. Ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, Trinity (8-3) faces a major test in its quest for a state title Friday when it hosts No. 4 St. Xavier (8-3). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Trinity freshman quarterback Zane Johnson threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns earlier this season against St. Xavier.

It’s a rematch from Sept. 22, when Johnson had his coming-out party as Trinity’s starting quarterback, throwing for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-10 rout of the Tigers.

For the season, Johnson has passed for 1,631 yards and 23 touchdowns, completing 58.9% of his passes.

“He’s a lot more seasoned and comfortable now,” Cobb said.

Friday will be the earliest playoff meeting between the rivals since 2015, when the Shamrocks won a second-round matchup 34-7.

Here are three storylines to follow:

Trinity’s balanced offense

Trinity committed four turnovers in that 37-20 loss at Male on Sept. 15, including two interceptions by Johnson.

After the game, Cobb said Johnson was asked to do too much because of a running game that managed 57 yards on 21 carries.

But the Shamrocks regained their balance the next week. Along with Johnson’s stellar performance in the passing game, Trinity rushed for 262 yards. Sansbury was the leader with 127 yards and two scores.

Trinity's Clint Sansbury has rushed for 865 yards and 18 TDs this season.

Sansbury has rushed for 865 yards and 18 touchdowns this season and allowed the offense to maintain a healthy balance — 254 pass attempts, 248 rush attempts.

“I’ve liked the balance we have now in our offense,” Cobb said. “When you get that balance, you’re in a good place. On that third-and-5 or third-and-4 or third-and-3, you can go run or pass.”

St. Xavier’s improved defense

The regular-season loss to Trinity was a disaster for St. Xavier's defense. Trinity’s 45 points were the most scored against a St. X defense since the Shamrocks posted a 48-10 victory over the Tigers in 2020.

“I don’t think there’s any place where we won an individual battle,” Tigers coach Kevin Wallace said. “They kicked our rear ends up front, they got open and we didn’t do a very good job tackling in the open field. They beat us every which way we could be beaten.”

St. Xavier coach Kevin Wallace said his team's defense is healthy now.

Wallace said St. X’s defense is healthy now. Over the past four games, St. X has posted shutouts against Meade County, Pleasure Ridge Park and Oldham County and allowed 74 total yards in a 27-12 win over Class 5A power Bowling Green.

Wallace said the win at Bowling Green was “a boost to the confidence level” for the defense.

“That’s a very skilled and talented offense (at Bowling Green), but it’s different than Trinity’s,” Wallace said. “Trinity is more physical and will pound you at the line of scrimmage a little bit more than Bowling Green does. So we have to be up to that challenge.”

Who will play QB for the Tigers?

Senior quarterback Trevor Havill has taken most of the snaps for St. X this season, but junior Thomas Andriole took over in the second half against Bowling Green. He completed 6 of 6 passes and accounted for two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing).

Wallace said Havill sustained a “non-football-related” injury last week, leaving Andriole to start the first-round playoff game against Oldham County. Andriole completed 4 of 7 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score in the 58-0 victory.

St. Xavier quarterback Trevor Havill started the first game this season against Trinity. Havill sustained a "non-football-related" injury last week.

Asked who would get the start Friday, Wallace wouldn’t commit.

“We’ll play a healthy quarterback,” Wallace said. “I think we’re prepared to play Andriole or Havill.”

Cobb said both are dangerous.

“Both of them have great length and great size and move well in the pocket and extend plays,” Cobb said. “And they both can throw the deep ball. We respect whichever guy shows up.”

More: Here's what to know about 6A KHSAA football playoff games

Reach Jason Frakes at jfrakes@courier-journal.com and follow him on X @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA football: Trinity, St. Xavier ready for rematch in 6A playoffs