Powers faces high expectations in first season as Olney's head football coach

Jason Powers faces a challenge no first-year head coach of the Olney football program has faced in more than 20 years.

Genuinely high expectations.

Not since Lee Brockman inherited the program from Kent Jackson in 2001 has there been an expectation for the Cubs to post a winning record and qualify for the playoffs. Jackson’s 2000 team won its first 12 games before falling in the third round of the playoffs. Brockman’s 2001 team went 2-8, failing to live up to those expectations.

But Powers said he believes the Cubs have the talent to continue the notable turnaround he helped cultivate as Olney’s defensive coordinator under former head coach Jody Guy for the past three seasons.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” Powers said. “It’s a good nervous. I’m excited because I’m not the only one with the expectations. Our coaches and kids have the same expectations. The 0-10 years are behind us. We’re expecting to win and make a run in the playoffs.”

With Powers taking over the program from Guy, who has exited the coaching profession, the Cubs are going to look very similar to how they have for the past three years. Guy is a flexbone aficionado, and Powers has never coached a team that hasn’t run the run-heavy veer offense.

“I came here from (Amarillo) Tascosa. The only offense I’ve ever called is flexbone,” Powers said. “It will look a little different, but that’s more because of the personnel.”

While the Cubs return nine starters on each side of the ball, the players they’ve lost leave massive holes to fill.

More: What to expect from TRN Sports for the 2023 high school football season

This includes Red River 22 honorees running back Jovani Rockmore and quarterback Gatlin Guy. Rockmore graduated after rushing for 1,724 yards and 20 TDs. Guy, who is playing his senior year at Wellington, was the Cubs’ quarterback for the past three seasons and rushed for 1,037 yards and 13 TDs last year.

“That’s a lot of yards to replace, and we can’t do it with one kid,” Powers said. “But I do think we have the experience around those spots to still be very competitive and be a contender in a tough district.”

OFFENSE

Although he’s been the defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, Powers will be the Cubs’ offensive playcaller this season.

“I called plays for 16 years when I was at Tascosa,” Powers said. “It was the under-varsity, but if you think about doing that at a 6A level, it’s probably faster than what you see at 2A still. I’m comfortable in that role.”

Senior Jacob Hernandez and junior Camron McComack are competing to be the Cubs’ starting quarterback. McComack is the team’s top returning rusher with 521 yards last season.

Junior Rylan Carter could emerge as the team’s top running back, while Angel Alvarado is making the switch from receiver to running back. Senior Cyler Sosa, junior Chris Hernandez and sophomore Eli Clayton should also factor into the backfield.

The Cubs will have a very experienced offensive line to fall back on, including seniors Benny Fuselier, Jordan Jacoba and Peyton Valdez.

More: HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Picking the top games to cover each week of the 2023 season

DEFENSE

Powers is excited about new defensive coordinator David Carney, who has spent his entire career coaching at the college level.

“When I got his resume, I put it to the side thinking there is no way this guy actually comes here. He was overqualified,” Powers said. “But he kept calling about the job, so I revisited it and made the hire.”

The Cubs have five players who are three-year starters on the defense, but it’s a two-year starter in McComack who is the team’s top returning tackler.

Jacoba is a force on the defensive line with eight sacks, while Sosa had 82 tackles from his safety position.

EXTRA POINT

A first-year head coach has not posted a winning season at Olney since 1984 when Gary Reeves led the Cubs to state semifinals and a 12-3 record.

Olney Cubs

Head Coach: Jason Powers (first year)

Last year’s record: 7-4

Returning starters: 8 offense, 8 defense

Base offense/defense: Flexbone/4-2-5

Last playoff appearance: 2022 (Lost to Sonora in bi-district)

Last district title: 2000

Aug. 25 at Alvord 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Petrolia 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Haskell 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Temple Christian 11 a.m.

Sept. 29 at Stamford* 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Cisco* 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Anson* 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Hawley* 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Colorado City* 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. Winters* 7 p.m.

PLAYER TO WATCH: QB/RB/DB Camron McComack (Jr.) – One of last year’s leaders on defense will take an increased offensive role with Gatlin Guy’s absence.

GAME TO WATCH: Oct. 6 vs. Cisco – Sandwiched in between Stamford and the defending 2A Division I champs a couple weeks later is a home matchup against another powerhouse in the Loboes.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: 2023 Olney Cubs Texas high school football season preview