Powerlifter Angel Flores, like other transgender athletes, tells her story in her own words

Angel Flores wants people to understand something about transgender athletes. These are frightening times for them.

“All athletes need that good mental game to keep things in check,” Flores, herself a multisport athlete, told USA TODAY. “I don’t see how a trans athlete can have a good mental game with everything that’s going on with the news, with waking up every morning and seeing another bill dropped, another law passed, another person has been persecuted, or jailed, or assaulted, or killed.”

What’s often missing from the discussion of transgender athletes is hearing from those athletes themselves. They are talked about, but their own words are often ignored by the mainstream media. Or what they say isn't reported.

Angel Flores is a competitive weightlifter and personal coach. She's also an advocate for transgender rights.

This project seeks to change that. USA TODAY journalists interviewed four transgender athletes, including Flores, to provide a space to tell their stories.

We’re using a video format so you can hear the true experience of trans athletes in their words.

This project is needed now more than ever. Laws in several dozen states restrict trans athletes from participating in teams or divisions that align with their gender identities. Similar bills or regulations have been introduced in other parts of the country.

One of the main goals of supporters of these bills is to both demonize and spread misinformation about the trans community. They’ve identified sports as a vehicle to attack transgender people. Some cisgender athletes, in fact, have taken legal action to try and stop trans athletes from competing in various events across the country.

Flores and other athletes said they want to dispel myths. Like others, Flores, a cast member from season six of the show "Queer Eye," said people pushing to ban trans athletes often cite their unfair advantage because of hormone therapy.

Flores explained that isn't true. Hormone replacement therapy can, in fact, lessen some people’s abilities, she and other trans athletes say. Other factors, like improved mental health after receiving HRT, could contribute to people excelling at their sport.

But also, and perhaps more importantly, like many other trans athletes, she is doing what she loves. This is her story. This is the story of many transgender and gender-nonconforming athletes. Told by them.

