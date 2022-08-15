Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Power up with Vinnie Pasquantino

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!

Need some help in a specific 5x5 Roto category? We're here to help.

AVG - Bryson Stott, 2B/SS, Phillies — Available in 91 percent of Yahoo leagues

Stott has been one of the hottest hitters over the last two weeks, going 16-for-47 at the plate. Overall, it's been a rough season for the 24-year-old infielder, with a .219/.282/.339 slash line, seven homers, and five steals across 303 plate appearances. Expectations were certainly higher after a 2021 breakout season that pushed Stott through three minor league levels. Though Stott has gradually gotten better throughout the season. He's striking out at a lower rate in the majors than in the minors last year, with a 90.1 percent zone-contact rate. The last couple of weeks has shown Stott may be coming around. If he can continue to produce, he could be worthy of a roster spot as a middle infielder in deeper mixed leagues.

HR - Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, Royals — Available in 79 percent of Yahoo leagues

Pasquantino has been on an absolute tear, blasting four homers over the last week. He went 3-for-4 on Sunday, falling a triple short of the cycle while hitting his seventh home run of the season. Fantasy managers that have held on to the 24-year-old slugger are getting rewarded for their patience. Despite a slow start at the plate, Pasquantino has displayed some elite skills. Regardless of the production, anyone with a 14.1 percent strikeout rate and 49 percent hard-hit rate is bound to have better days coming. Pasquantino should be rostered in all mixed leagues with top-12 upside at the position through the remainder of the season.

R - A.J. Pollock, OF, White Sox — Available in 78 percent of Yahoo leagues

Pollock has hit leadoff for the White Sox over the last six games since Tim Anderson was placed on the injured list after hand surgery. The 34-year-old outfielder has produced in his new spot, going 2-for-4 on Sunday against the Tigers with his second home run in the week. Pollock has put up a .243/.293/.377 triple-slash with seven homers and one steal across 348 plate appearances. He's been particularly good since the All-Star break, going 20-for-66 with three of his homers in the second half.

RBI - Mike Yastrzemski, OF, Giants — Available in 74 percent of Yahoo leagues

With Colorado hosting San Francisco for a three-game series to end the week, we take a look at the Giants for some exposure to the high-run-scoring environment. Yastrzemski, one of the Giants' only everyday players, has been regularly batting in the heart of the order. He's had his power swing working of late, launching three homers in the last week. Additionally, five of the seven starters the Giants are projected to face are right-handed. Yastrzemski has hit much better against righties with a .755 OPS — a .636 mark against southpaws.

SB - Jake McCarthy, OF, Diamondbacks — Available in 97 percent of Yahoo leagues

McCarthy has been playing nearly every day with the Diamondbacks after playing sporadically and bouncing between the majors and minors for much of the season. He did well in Triple-A, hitting .369/.457/.596 with five homers and 11 steals across 165 plate appearances. McCarthy stole two more bases on Sunday, giving him nine in the majors over 177 plate appearances. Teams in deeper mixed leagues looking to add some speed could take a chance with the 25-year-old Arizona outfielder.

W - José Quintana, SP, Cardinals — Available in 61 percent of Yahoo leagues

Quintana has made himself right at home with the Cardinals. Over his two starts since coming over from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, he's given up three runs over 12 innings with 13 strikeouts, including a two-run effort in a quality start in Colorado on Wednesday. The 33-year-old left-hander has had a renaissance season, posting a 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 102 strikeouts across 115 innings. Going from the bottom of the NL Central to the top with the Cardinals, he should be in line for more wins through the rest of the season. He'll get two cracks at wins this week with starts against the Rockies in St. Louis and the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

ERA - David Peterson, SP, Mets — Available in 88 percent of Yahoo leagues

Peterson has been excellent for the Mets when they've needed him, posting a 3.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts across 79 innings. The versatile 26-year-old left-hander has pitched out of the rotation and bullpen while bouncing between the majors and minors to remain stretched out to start. With Jacob deGrom back with the team, Peterson is squeezed out of a rotation spot. But with eight games on the schedule this week, including a doubleheader on Saturday against the Phillies, he should be in line to make one of those starts. Peterson struck out five batters over 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Braves his last time out on August 6. Teams in deeper mixed leagues can consider streaming Peterson this week.

WHIP - Andres Muñoz, RP, Mariners — Available in 81 percent of Yahoo leagues

Middle relievers can be useful in rotisserie leagues beyond just saves. Sometimes, starting a good middle reliever can be more beneficial than a middling starter. That's the case here when you rack up as many strikeouts as Muñoz. The 23-year-old right-hander has been incredible this season, posting a 2.72 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 71 strikeouts across 46 1/3 innings. He's been especially good over the last two months, giving up just two runs, both in one outing. Since June 13, he's posted an 0.58 WHIP, walking only six batters to 46 strikeouts. Widely available in mixed leagues, Muñoz can certainly help more teams stabilize their ratios while piling up the strikeouts.

K - Dustin May, SP, Dodgers — Available in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues

May will be making his season debut after a year-long recovery from Tommy John surgery. He's set to take on the Marlins on Saturday. The 24-year-old right-hander made some major strides early on in 2021, flashing some incredible strikeout potential with a 14.1 percent swinging-strike rate and 35 strikeouts over 23 innings. With a low walk rate and high ground ball rate, May was putting ace-like potential on display. He's looked good during his minor league rehab assignment, collecting 23 strikeouts over 14 innings. He'll likely be eased in with a lower pitch count, but May should be universally rostered given his team context and strikeout upside.

SV - Jonathan Hernández, RP, Rangers — Available in 86 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Rangers' bullpen has gone through some shakeups since Joe Barlow was removed from the closer role last month. Brett Martin had appeared to get the first chance at taking over the job but squandered his opportunity with a pair of blown saves. In steps Hernandez, who returned at the All-Star break after undergoing Tommy John surgery before the 2021 season. The 26-year-old right-hander has already converted three saves and looks to be taking the lead for the closer role going forward.