PowerFleet Sets Summer 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during Summer 2021:



Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (one-on-one meetings August 10-11)

10th Annual Gateway Conference

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 (presentation and one-on-one meetings)

Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

Thursday, September 9, 2021 (one-on-one meetings only)

Lake Street Capital Markets 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 (one-on-one meetings only)

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET (one-on-one meetings throughout the day)

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

