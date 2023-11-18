Powered by Tae Hardy, UTEP men start fast, top Austin Peay to reach 4-0

The UTEP men's basketball team came in with expectations that an infusion of newcomers could turn their fortunes.

What's become evident in a start that reached 4-0 after a wire-to-wire 71-63 victory against Austin Peay is that all that new blood has lit a spark for one of the team's old hands, Tae Hardy.

Hardy's early season charge continued as he scored 25 points to go with five assists and four rebounds, and for the fourth time this season UTEP never trailed in the second half. Hardy is now averaging 17.3 points per game.

Zid Powell added 14 points, six assists and five rebounds to offset seven turnovers while Calvin Solomon had seven assists. While UTEP was in control almost from the tip, the Miners were haunted by an old demon as the Miners made 14-of-31 free throws to keep them from turning the game into a rout.

They also had 21 turnovers but shot 55% from the field when they weren't turning the ball over.

Miners up 11 at half

UTEP came out hot and active and jumped to a 24-12 lead before familiar problems of missed free throws and turnovers slowed the Miners enough that the lead was 38-27 at the half.

They built that lead despite making 9-of-20 free throws in the first 20 minutes with 11 turnovers, but also forced nine turnovers and held Austin Peay to 44% from the field.

The familiar duo of Powell and Hardy led the way, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively in the first half. During that quick start eight of UTEP's first nine baskets were assisted and the Miners made nine of their first 17 field goal attempts before going into the locker room at an even 50% from the field.

Up next

UTEP heads to San Juan Capistrano on Monday for the bracketed part of the SoCal Challenge and it will feature one of its latest tips in years. The Miners' game at Cal (featuring UTEP alum Keonte Kennedy) begins at 10:30 p.m. Mountain time on CBS Sports Network.

UTEP will stay there to face either Bradley or Tulane on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP Miners men's basketball starts fast, tops Austin Peay