What powered Section V football teams to advance to regionals; award winners in each class

East/WOIS players hold high their Class A Section V Championship trophy.

Redemption for Rochester City School District's football teams was the storyline in Week 11.

How East/WOI and Monroe performed in their returns to the Section V finals made Rochesterians proud to see their teams reclaim football championships.

Monroe coach Terrell Cunningham's Red Jackets (10-0) have yet to be tested. Their 26-0 Class B finals win over Honeoye Falls-Lima was Monroe's slimmest margin of victory, capturing the recently resurged program's first title since 1979. A last-second loss in the 2022 finals fueled their 470-6 point differential with eight shutouts this fall.

Monroe defenders swarm Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Andrew Wanzenried.

East/WOI coaches James Vann and Steve Flagler's Eagles (11-0) have been knocking on the door, losing the Section V final in two of the previous three seasons. Whether it was a last-minute touchdown drive or a comfortable victory, East has found ways to win at every turn.

East/WOI senior Anthony Diaz was proud to carry the city of Rochester team to a Section V championship.

"We just believed in each other," said Diaz, MVP of the Class A final. "Ever since freshman year, losing to Canandaigua, I always had that chip on my shoulder. Knowing that this was my last year, I got to go all out. And what we ended up getting was a brick."

Running game key for McQuaid, East/WOI

Ervin Wiggins of East tries to get around the edge during a game this season.

East/WOI and McQuaid used power running games to shut the door on their opponents in the Section V finals.

Ervin Wiggins lined up at many positions for East, but spelled Da'Mari Green in the backfield to extend their lead in the fourth. Up by 11, the Eagles used a jumbo package with a lineman at fullback beside Jeremiah Tucker, lead blocking for Wiggins as he rushed in the end zone for his second touchdown Friday night.

McQuaid's Will DiMarco is one of the area's best quarterbacks. But when you're playing behind perhaps Section V's best offensive line, and Swiss-Army-Knife running backs like John Harding and Eoin Meyer carrying the pill, the Knights' dominance at the line of scrimmage made the passing game unnecessary during their 45-15 win against a highly skilled UPrep team.

McQuaid running back John Harding pops through the line on his way to the end zone.

"It was really fun," said Harding, who scored four touchdowns and was named MVP of the final. "Coach drew up a great scheme. The O-linemen did their job, made it really easy for me."

Coach Bobby Bates Knights (11-0) can beat you with many styles. DiMarco dropped back plenty with spread offenses in comeback wins over Fairport and Brighton. Their defense starred in a win at Hilton. In winning its fifth straight championship Saturday, McQuaid backs Paul Rizzo and Zach Couch were lead blockers behind Aiden Jones and Charlie Raymond's offensive line. Nathan Earl and Brenton Paladino also made reliable blocks, illustrating unforgettable outing for Harding and Meyer, who combined for six touchdowns.

"I think their defense is really, really solid. Their front seven or eight are really, really good," Bates said. "It was just the mentality that we had during the week that we were going to run the ball. Did I think we were going to run it that much? No, I didn't to be honest with you. But if it's working, don't stop. Just great execution by our guys."

Section V may have to bring their best performances of the season to get past the Buffalo area champions during this weekend's New York State Public High School Athletic Association Far West Regional Championships.

Who does McQuaid play in the Far West Regionals?

Media members who cover Section VI say that this year's Bennett team is better than their Class AA 2022 state championship outfit. But the Tigers will play one of McQuaid's best rosters, and plenty players are back to redeem their 2021 and 2022 region losses.

Who does East/WOI play in the Far West Regionals?

In Class A, Clarence is having one of the best seasons in program history, but so is East/WOI.

Who does Monroe play in the Far West Regionals?

Class B's Health Sciences are back after state semifinals appearances in 2019 and 2021 during the sectional three-peat, but have they played a ferocious defense like Monroe's?

Who does LeRoy play in the Far West Regionals?

Salamanca "upset" Medina in Class C, but LeRoy (11-0) shouldn't sleep on them. The Oatkan Knights appear to the real deal after twice beating the past two section champions, East Rochester/Gananda (spring 2021) and Attica/Alexander (Attica won in 2022).

Who does Canisteo-Greenwood play in the Far West Regionals?

After winning a tough Class D, Canisteo-Greenwood (9-2) will play a Clymer/Sherman/Panama program that has returned to the Section VI mountain top after winning states in 2018 and 2019. CSP beat Salamanca by 31 points in October

Who does Pembroke play in the state semifinals?

Pembroke (11-0) won its 8-man region final and is preparing for the state semifinals against Section III's Frankfort-Schuyler Saturday at Waterville High School.

Miles Caviness, Gavin Parks enter record books

ER/Gananda wide receiver Miles Caviness pulls in the touchdown reception and drags LeRoy's Andrew Strollo into the end zone on the play.

East Rochester/Gananda senior Miles Caviness tied the Section V record for career receptions. Caviness ended his career with 128 receptions. His former teammate, Manny Sepulveda, set the mark at 128 in 2022.

Caviness won a Section V Class C title as a sophomore and returned to the final his junior year. The Bombers (7-3) ended this season in the semifinals.

Brighton's Gavin Parks ran the ball earlier this season.

Brighton junior running back Gavin Parks broke the program's single season rushing record.

Parks' 203-yard rushing performance in the Section V finals gave him 1,482 yards. Jason Cunningham held the previous record with 1,431 yards in 2016. Parks had 256 carries this season and scored 14 touchdowns. He led the Bruins (7-4) to their second Section V final in three seasons.

Section V announced Player of the Year and Coach of the Year in each classification Tuesday.

Section V football awards: Class AA

McQuaid running back Eoin Meyer dives to the pylon for a touchdown ahead of Hilton’s Brady Quill.

Offensive Player of the Year: Hilton's Robert Lowry

Defensive Player of the Year: McQuaid's Eoin Meyer

Coach of the Year: McQuaid's Bobby Bates

Section V football awards: Class A

Webster Schroeder's Justin Maier, right, carries the ball away from Irondequoit's Serah Hall during a regular season game, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Offensive Player of the Year: East/WOI's Zymier Jackson

Defensive Player of the Year: East/WOI's Ervin Wiggins Jr. and Irondequoit's Serah Hall

Coach of the Year: East/WOI co-coaches Steve Flagler and James Vann

Section V football awards: Class B

Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Ben Cook is tackled by Monroe’s Robert Arnold.

Offensive Player of the Year: Monroe's Messiah Hampton and Honeoye Falls-Lima's Matt Meacham

Defensive Player of the Year: Monroe's Robert Arnold

Coach of the Year: Monroe's Terrell Cunningham

Section V football awards: Class C

East Rochester/Gananda began the season with a 50-36 win over Lyons/Sodus. Noah Mather (6), Ben Newman (10), Cadearrell Sneed Jr. (4), Nathan Tandle (56), Caleb Carpenter (21) and Miles Caviness (1).

Offensive Player of the Year: East Rochester/Gananda's Ben Newman

Defensive Player of the Year: Attica/Alexander's Clayton Bezon

Coach of the Year: LeRoy's Mike Humphrey

Section V football awards: Class D

Avon quarterback Christopher Thompson gets the pass away before being knocked out of bounds by Oakfield-Alabama/Elba's Ashton Bezon.

Offensive Player of the Year: Avon's Chris Thompson

Defensive Player of the Year: Canisteo-Greenwood's Beau Zeh

Coach of the Year: Canisteo-Greenwood's Steve Donlon

Section V football awards: 8-Man

Pembroke senior Tyson Totten carries the ball.

Offensive Player of the Year: Pembroke's Tyson Totten

Defensive Player of the Year: Bolivar-Richburg's Caden Allen

Coach of the Year: Pembroke's Brandon Ricci

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football award winners 2023; how teams advanced in playoffs