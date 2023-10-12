Powerchair World Cup: NI can 'cause a surprise' on tournament debut

Northern Ireland powerchair footballer Jason Browning says the tournament debutants can spring a surprise at the World Cup in Australia.

Northern Ireland qualified for the World Cup in 2021 but the tournament has twice been delayed.

Michael Hilland's side will play Uruguay on 15 October in the first of nine group matches in Sydney.

"In typical Northern Ireland style I think we are underdogs when it comes to how we'll do," said Browning.

The tournament was originally set to take place in 2022 but has been pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Browning has been involved in the team since its formation six years ago and says Northern Ireland "have come a long way".

"The progress we have made as a team in those six years has been phenomenal," he told BBC Sport at a reception at Stormont before the team flew to Australia.

"The fact we have qualified for a World Cup and we are going to a World Cup shortly is a fantastic thing.

"It's something I never thought I would achieve when I was younger, to be a footballer on the international stage.

"To be there and representing my country is something I am very, very proud of."

Packed schedule in Sydney

Northern Ireland's opener against the Uruguayans is scheduled to be played at Sydney's Olympic Park at 06:00 BST on Sunday, 15 October.

They will then have two group games per day between 16 October and 19 October.

On matchday two they will take on Denmark and USA, while their opponents on matchday three are Argentina and reigning champions France.

Northern Ireland will then come up against Japan and the Republic of Ireland on 18 October before rounding off the group stage with games against Australia and England the following day. There will then be semi-finals for the four top ranked sides and play-offs for the remaining six teams.

"I think we'll surprise people. We're the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup," added Browning, who also works at the Irish FA as a disability access officer.

"I think that actually favours us. People aren't going to expect us to get to the latter stages of the tournament, but if we play to our level and potential I think we can surprise a number of the teams there."

Powerchair football is a four-a-side version of football which takes place on a court. Specifically designed Powerchairs are adapted with a footguard to strike the ball as players can either spin for a more-powerful shot or poke the ball forwards, which can often be more accurate.

Browning admits the logistics of taking powerchairs and equipment to the other side of the world can be "difficult".

"We have had a lot of support from the Irish FA, who have been really positive and supportive of the whole team and whole process," he said.

"We can't be more thankful for the support they have given us to make sure that we can get over there.

"We have our wheelchairs, our day chairs and our sports chairs that we play in, so logistically it is a big challenge and we couldn't have done it without them so we're very thankful."

Northern Ireland squad: Scott Hilland (captain), Patrick Cumiskey, Bartek Kuszkowski, Jason Browning, Carl McVeigh and Sean McKinney.