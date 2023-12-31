The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $760 million after there was no winner in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn for Saturday's jackpot were: 10, 11, 26, 27, 34 and red Powerball 7. The power play was 4.

The estimated cash value of the prize is $383.6 million. If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday night's drawing, they will be offered the choice between annual payments worth $760 million — starting with one immediate payments and remaining payments over 29 years increasing by 5% each year — or a lump sum payment estimated at $383.6 million.

MORE: Over 100 fishermen rescued from detached ice floe in Minnesota: Police

Saturday's drawing marked the last one of 2023.

PHOTO: Powerball (STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images)

There have been 33 consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner. The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11.

This prize is the fourth jackpot this year to exceed more than $500 million. This year's largest jackpot prize of $1.765 billion was won on Oct. 11 in California. The second largest prize was $1.08 billion that was won on July 19 in California, according to Powerball.

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 each.

MORE: Over 4M portable blenders recalled due to potential fire, laceration risks

The odds of winning the jackpot prize are one in 292.2 million.

The game's largest prize ever — of $2.04 billion — was won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Winning numbers drawn for $760 million Powerball jackpot originally appeared on abcnews.go.com