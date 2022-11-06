Powerball drawing for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022: Lottery numbers for $1.6 billion jackpot

The winning numbers are in for the Saturday, Nov. 5 Powerball drawing, with a jackpot that has reached an estimated $1.6 billion, breaking Powerball and United States lottery records. It's the largest Powerball jackpot and lottery jackpot in United States history.

The cash option for the jackpot is $782 million.

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers from the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing are 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Powerball was 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot?

Check back later to see if there are any winning tickets from this Powerball drawing.

The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy David of Waterford, who won $70 million Feb. 12, 2020.

The biggest jackpot prize ever won in Michigan was in January 2021 when an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

What are the Powerball prizes?

The complete guide to winnings is:

Match 5 White Balls + Powerball: Jackpot

Match 5 White Balls: $1 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball: $50,000

Match 4 White Balls: $100

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball: $100

Match 3 White Balls: $7

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball: $7

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball: $4

Match Powerball: $4

Match 5 White Balls with Power Play: $2 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $200,000

Match 4 White Balls with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls with Power Play: $28

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $28

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball with Power Play: $16

Match Powerball with Power Play: $16

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Nov. 7. Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How late can you buy a Powerball ticket?

In Michigan, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 9:45 p.m. on the night of the draw.

Powerball costs $2 to play. For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

