Powerball debuts new NASCAR playoff promotion

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 23, 2023) — NASCAR and Powerball announced today they are shifting their partnership into high gear with Powerball‘s launch of a new national promotion. The “NASCAR Powerball Playoff” promotion will culminate with four lottery players winning a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend in Phoenix, Nov. 3-5, and the chance to win $1 million during a special drawing televised live from the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 5.

“This promotion captures the thrill of racing and winning that could only come from a NASCAR-Powerball partnership,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “We‘re excited to engage with players as the ‘Official Lottery Game of NASCAR‘ and amplify Powerball‘s mission of supporting state programs and services everywhere tickets are sold.”

“As we said when we announced our partnership with Powerball in February, this relationship is going to allow us to bring winning opportunities to our loyal fans,” said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “This promotion is a perfect example of that and as the excitement builds towards Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, so will the excitement to award $1 million to one lucky lottery player.”

First teased during the partnership announcement during DAYTONA 500 festivities, the “NASCAR Powerball Playoff” promotion will begin at the state level with participating lotteries selecting entrants, by a method of their choosing, to form a national pool of semi–finalists. Sixteen semi-finalists will be drawn from the national pool, with no more than one semi-finalist per lottery advancing. The 16 semi-finalists will be announced during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 26. The semi-finalists will then go head-to-head in a series of drawings that coincide with the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs.

Drawing Date Race Playoffs 1. Aug. 12 Aug. 26 at Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway 16 semi–finalists advance 2. Sept. 9 Sept. 16 at Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway 12 semi–finalists advance 4 eliminated win $2,500 3. Oct. 1 Oct. 8 at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway 8 semi–finalists advance 4 eliminated win $5,000 4. Oct. 11 Oct. 29 at Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway 4 finalists advance & win VIP trip 4 eliminated win $7,500 5. Nov. 5 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway (1) $1 million winner (3) $10,000 winners

The four semi-finalists still in the playoffs after the fourth drawing will win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend in Phoenix, Nov. 3-5, and advance as finalists to the $1 million drawing. Cash prizes will be awarded to all 16 national semi-finalists based on their elimination position.

The VIP trip experience will include roundtrip airfare for two to Phoenix, three nights hotel accommodations — double occupancy, two Ally Curve Hospitality Club passes for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Nov. 4 and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Nov. 5, two passes for VIP experiences at Phoenix Raceway during the NASCAR Championship Weekend including NASCAR Cup Series™ VIP access, NASCAR team hauler tour, MRN radio booth tour, pace car rides, and Victory Lane access, welcome dinner and all meals, and ground transportation to scheduled events and activities.

Participating lotteries will kick off in-state contests and second-chance drawings throughout the 2023 NASCAR season. Participating lottery jurisdictions include Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season continues this Sunday, March 26 with live action from the first road course of the year, Circuit of the Americas, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will air live on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.