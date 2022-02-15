Power Rating: Who are the top teams in the NBA right now?

One of the classic staples in sports journalism is the weekly Power Ranking which provides a glimpse into the momentum of every team. As a step beyond, we’re introducing the Power Rating, a new stat that gives us a daily and objective look to find the hottest and coldest teams in the NBA.

The Power Rating takes into account several factors, including each team’s overall season record, their last 10 games record, and their current streak. The ranking will be updated every night shortly after the games are finished.

Here’s how it looks right now…

(DIFF: Position change compared to the previous day).

Power Rating Ranking

1

1